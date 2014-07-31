By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE July 31
SINGAPORE July 31 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers on key Asian routes are set to remain in the doldrums
next week, staying flat or gaining just a few cents as an
oversupply of ships weighs on cargo availability, ship brokers
said.
But there could be brighter prospects in the coming weeks on
rates for voyages from Brazil to China if chartering activity
increases, brokers added.
"There's no real direction to the capesize market. There's
not enough cargo volume," one Singapore based capesize broker
said on Thursday.
Around 35 capesize ship were chartered last week to haul
iron ore from Australia and Brazil to China, the largest number
of capesize vessels fixed since September 2013, Jeffrey
Landsberg, managing director of New York shipping consultant,
Commodore Research & Consultancy, said in a note on Tuesday.
But a lack of coal cargoes coupled with increased tonnage
capacity from new capesize ship deliveries has kept a lid on
freight rates despite the rise in iron ore fixtures, brokers
said.
"There's only been a couple of coal cargoes from Australia
this week," the Singapore broker said.
Maintenance at Saldanha Bay, South Africa's leading
commodities loading port, has limited the number of shipments,
reducing chartering volumes, the broker added.
"Dull and without direction despite widespread expectations
of near-term recovery," was how Norwegian ship broker Fearnley
described the capesize market this week in a research note on
Wednesday.
"Cargo volumes, coal in particular, presently not sufficient
to employ a growing fleet," Fearnley said.
Some 40 capesize ships totaling 7.8 million dwt (deadweight
tonnes) have been added to the global capesize fleet since
January, according to data from Clarkson, the British shipping
services firm.
But on a brighter note, charter rates from Brazil to China
could rally in the coming weeks on the back of tighter vessel
supply and a pick-up in chartering activity, the Singapore
broker and Commodore's Landsberg said.
"Capesize shipping rates will increase once more vessels are
chartered to haul Brazilian iron ore cargoes, which is likely to
occur very soon," Landsberg added.
Rates for the Western Australia-China route closed
at $7.88 per tonne on Wednesday, virtually unchanged from $7.86
per tonne a week earlier and the same level as the last
concluded fixture on Wednesday.
Freight rates for the Brazil-China route closed at
$18.60 per tonne on Wednesday up from $18.40 per tonne last
week, while the last concluded charter was fixed at $18.64.
Charter rates for smaller panamax vessels could be flat or
nudge lower next week as vessel overcapacity depresses freight
rates, a Singapore-based panamax broker said on Thursday.
Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage closed at
$3,594 on Wednesday, down from $4,228 per day last week,
although the last concluded fixture was lower at $3,513.
Charter rates for supramax vessels in Asia climbed to around
$8,000-9,000 per day on the back on fresh cargo fixtures,
Fearnley said.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
at 754 points on Wednesday, compared with 727 a week earlier.
Technical analysis showed the index may end its weak rebound
around 778 in a week, before falling towards 664.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Michael Perry)