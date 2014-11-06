By Keith Wallis
| SINGAPORE
SINGAPORE Nov 6 Rates for capesize bulk
carriers on key Asian routes face an uncertain week after coming
off six-month highs on reduced chartering activity by mining
companies including Vale, brokers said.
"Mining companies will want to pull the market back from its
current levels, but they will be under pressure to fix early
December dates to tie in tonnage for the Christmas-New Year
holidays," said a Singapore-based capesize broker.
Rates for voyages from Australia and Brazil to China
softened on Wednesday but could rebound quickly if iron ore
miners jump back into the market, the broker said.
"Chartering volumes have decreased a lot. It's only really
been BHP Billiton and operators that have been active
this week," said a second Singapore-based capesize broker.
BHP Billiton concluded five capesize fixtures in the past
week, according to Reuters chartering data. Rio Tinto
fixed one ship, while Fortescue Metals Group stayed out
of the market. Operators, including Sinochart and Classic
Maritime, chartered tonnage from Australia and Brazil, Reuters
freight data showed.
Charterers were offering $23 per tonne for a voyage from
Brazil to China on Thursday, the second broker added, a drop of
$2 on the last concluded fixture on Wednesday.
"I am still optimistic. I would expect volumes to increase
before Christmas. Charterers would want to lock in tonnage," he
said.
"The front haul activity has been steady, mainly represented
by iron ore out of Brazil. West Australia iron ore activity has
however been limited, having resulted in pressure on the Pacific
rates," Norwegian ship broker Fearnley said in a weekly note on
Wednesday.
The value of freight derivatives had also fallen, Fearnley
said. "These aspects are for sure resulting in more uncertainty
amongst the owners."
Rates for the Western Australia-China route slipped
to $9.42 per tonne on Wednesday from $9.88 a week ago. Freight
rates hit $9.91 per tonne on Oct. 4, the highest since April 2.
Freight rates for the Brazil-China route fell to $25
per tonne on Wednesday from $26.15 last week, close to March-end
highs.
Rates in the smaller panamax market climbed as forecast for
this week although they started to slip on Wednesday as owners
started to become more pessimistic, Fearnley said.
Charters remained active but there was a sense the market
was becoming oversupplied with tonnage, Fearnley said.
Rates for a panamax transpacific voyage climbed to
$11,744 per day on Wednesday, up from $11,231 last week,
although down from $11,880 earlier in the week - the highest
since Feb. 26.
Freight rates for smaller supramax bulk carriers were faced
with continued oversupply of tonnage that capped transpacific
rates at $8,000 per day, brokers said.
The Baltic Exchange's main sea freight index closed
at 1,464 points on Wednesday compared with 1,428 points last
week. Technical analysis showed the benchmark is expected to
rise to 1,621 in a week, as it has broken a resistance at 1,409.
(Reporting By Keith Wallis; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)