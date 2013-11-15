(Repeats with Named Item code with no changes to text)
SINGAPORE, Nov 15 The following table details Western fuel oil arrivals into Asia,
compiled from a survey of traders and shipping brokers. For a related story, see
VESSEL CHARTERER LOAD PORT ARRIVAL SIZE LOAD DATE ARRIVAL FREIGHT
('000T) ($'000)
DECEMBER
NICOLAOS Trafigura US Gulf Coast Singapore 140 17/11/2013 27/12/2013 NA
DIMITRIS P Koch Ust Luga, Russia Singapore 140 15/11/2013 18/12/2013 3200
ALMI GLOBE Castleton New Orleans, US Singapore 130 9/11/2013 17/12/2013 2525
Gulf Coast
AMOUREUX PMI US West Coast Singapore 140 15/11/2013 20/12/2013 NA
ALMI Phillips 66 US Gulf Coast and Singapore 140 15/10/2013 7/12/2013 2525
NAVIGATOR Oranjestad (Aruba)
Anchorage
CAP LEON Solal STS Kerch, Ukraine Singapore 140 15/11/2013 5/12/2013 2400
GENMAR Gunvor STS Cyprus East 140 14/11/2013 4/12/2013 2200
SPARTIATE
SHENLONG Vitol Rotterdam Singapore 135 18/11/2013 14/12/2013 2600
SPIRIT
GENMAR Vitol Black Sea (STS Singapore 140 15/11/2013 10/12/2013 2600
PHOENIX Kerch/Novorossiysk
)
FRONT MELODY Mercuria St Rose, US Gulf Singapore 140 15/11/2013 23/12/2013 NA
Coast
SONANGOL Mercuria Tallinn, Estonia Singapore 130 15/11/2013 15/12/2013 3200
KALANDULA
RIO GENOA SK Energy Tallinn, Estonia South 130 27/11/2013 27/12/2013 NA
Korea
GENMAR KARA SK Energy Muuga - Port of Ulsan, 140 29/10/2013 8/12/2013 3400
G Tallinn South
Korea
DELTA Westport Houston, USGC and Singapore 130 6/11/2013 25/12/2013 2525
COMMANDER Aruba, Venezuela
WHITE MOON Westport New Orleans, US Singapore 140 1/11/2013 17/12/2013 2600
Gulf Coast
ALMI Westport US Gulf Singapore 130 6/10/2013 1/12/2013 3200
EXPLORER Coast/Mexico
AEGEAN Litasco STS Cyprus Singapore 140 9/11/2013 12/12/2013 2400
HORIZON
EPHESOS Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 140 15/11/2013 11/12/2013 2625
Netherlands
SONANGOL Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 140 7/11/2013 8/12/2013 2750
HUILA Netherlands
RED MOON Litasco Rotterdam, Singapore 140 30/10/2013 1/12/2013 2400
Netherlands
MAERSK SONIA PetroChina Bonaire Terminal Zhoushan, 270 11/11/2013 28/12/2013 NA
China
LAYLA PetroChina Freeport, Bahamas Singapore 270 15/11/2013 21/12/2013 3350
SEEB PetroChina Freeport, Bahamas Zhoushan, 270 6/11/2013 21/12/2013 3350
China
VENTURE PetroChina Galveston, US Gulf Singapore 270 20/10/2013 7/12/2013 NA
SPIRIT Coast
COSBRIGHT PetroChina Bonaire Terminal Qingdao, 270 13/10/2013 3/12/2013 3325
LAKE China
JANA PetroChina Bonaire Terminal Singapore 270 24/10/2013 2/12/2013 NA
Total 4365
NOVEMBER
NORDIC GRACE Koch Tallinn Singapore 130 10/10/2013 24/11/2013 3200
DA MING HU Solal Kerch, Ukraine Singapore 130 30/10/2013 22/11/2013 2450
KAMAKSHI Shell Caribbean, Central Singapore 270 28/09/2013 14/11/2013 3400
PREM America
OLYMPIA Totsa Baltic Singapore 270 16/09/2013 3/11/2013 NA
SIFA Westport USA - Gulf Coast Singapore 270 18/09/2013 2/11/2013 3375
(PADD III)
NELL JACOB Litasco Agio Theodoroi Singapore 130 25/09/2013 1/11/2013 2100
ZALIV Unknown Kenai, USA Singapore 100 17-26/10/20 17/11/2013 NA
AMERIKA 13
OVERSEAS Mercuria Freeport, Bahamas Singapore 270 25/09/2013 12/11/2013 NA
MULAN
VIGDIS Mercuria Mongstad, Norway Singapore 130 25/09/2013 6/11/2013 2500
KNUTSEN
SCF PMI US West Coast Singapore 140 20/10/2013 20/11/2013 NA
PRIMOREYE
SONANGOL PMI US West Coast Singapore 130 16/10/2013 13/11/2013 NA
LUANDA
OCEANIS BP Rotterdam, Singapore 270 17/10/2013 27/11/2013 NA
Netherlands
NAVIGATOR BP STS Cyprus Singapore 130 28/10/2013 18/11/2013 2500
GENMAR SK Energy Southwold, United Ulsan, 130 8/10/2013 13/11/2013 2950
SPYRIDON Kingdom South
Korea
PECOS SK Energy Skagen, Denmark Ulsan, 130 12/09/2013 6/11/2013 3100
South
Korea
LEO GLORY Clearlake Rotterdam, Singapore 270 6/10/2013 21/11/2013 NA
Netherlands
MAERSK SARA Clearlake Rotterdam, Singapore 270 1/10/2013 15/11/2013 3300
Netherlands
HOMAM STAR PetroChina Bonaire Terminal Singapore 270 15/10/2013 29/11/2013 3300
ELIZABETH PetroChina Freeport, USA - Singapore 270 10/10/2013 29/11/2013 NA
I.A Gulf Coast (PADD
III)
ALSACE PetroChina Freeport, Bahamas Qingdao, 270 10/10/2013 13/11/2013 3400
China
Total 3980
