HONG KONG, Aug 15 Asian equity mutual funds suffered a $77 billion hit in the first 11 days of August with those betting on South Korea and the Greater China region leading the declines amid a global selloff on concerns over U.S. growth and a European debt crisis.

Large bets on energy and financial stocks, which bore the brunt of the selloff, hurt funds from money managers Franklin Templeton and Fidelity, who were the biggest losers in absolute terms.

Funds investing in Korean shares lost about 15 percent of their net asset values on average, data from global fund tracker Thomson Reuters Lipper shows. Those betting on shares in Greater China region lost an average 10.4 percent.

Among those managing $1 billion-plus, Korean funds led the decline with eight of the top-10 losers investing in the country which saw its shares plunge by 15 percent in the first 11 days of August as panicky investors exited in search of safe-haven investments on fears of a 2008-like recession.

"We've seen a sharp adjustment in expectations for global growth and it's come about in a very short period of time, obviously stimulated by concerns over sovereign debt issues," said Mark Konyn, Asia Pacific chief executive for RCM, in a Reuters Insider interview on Friday.

Among $1 billion-plus Korea-focused funds, the $1.7 billion JPMorgan Korea Trust Equity Class A was the biggest loser, shedding 19.26 percent of its net asset value. The $1.15 billion Henderson China Opportunities Ret Acc was the top loser among Greater China-focused funds managing more than $1 billion, down 13 percent in the first 11 days of August.

Konyn said investors did not have visibility over earnings globally and certainly in the region, leading to fund outflows from emerging markets.

"Although flows held up pretty strongly in the second quarter and through July, I think now what we're starting to see in the last week are some significant flows out of emerging markets as a result," Konyn added.

Investors pulled out $7 billion from emerging market equity funds in the week to August 10, according to data from fund flows tracker EPFR.

MOBIUS'S ENERGY BETS STING

The top loser in absolute terms was the $18.5 billion Templeton Asian Growth fund , the biggest mutual fund in the region managed by emerging markets guru Mark Mobius, which lost about $1.9 billion in the first 11 days of August.

The Fidelity Funds-South East Asia fund , the third-biggest fund in Asia managing $8.8 billion and run by Allan Liu, took a $1.1 billion hit following a 12.23 percent decline in its net asset value during the period, according to data from Lipper.

First State Asia Pacific Leaders and Aberdeen Global - Asia Pacific Equity , which lost over $800 million each, were also among top-five losers in absolute terms in a group of funds managing $1 billion-plus.

Mobius, in an interview with Reuters Insider on Friday, attributed the decline to the fund's holdings of commodity and oil stocks.

His flagship fund, which has made the most money among mutual funds focused on Asia outside Japan with a return of 440 percent in the last ten years, had invested 38.6 percent of its assets in the energy sector at the end of June.

The fund's biggest holding PetroChina plunged 14.5 percent in the first 11 days of August. China's top offshore oil producer CNOOC Ltd and China Merchants Bank Co Ltd , also among his top-10 holdings at the end of June, lost 16 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively.

A further 28.6 was parked in bank and materials shares, according to data from Lipper.

During the same period, the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Energy index slumped 14.9 percent and the MSCI Asia Pacific ex-Japan Financial index fell 12 percent.

Mobius said he had no plans to cut losses in those sectors.

"What we are doing is buying more of which we have. As prices come down and correct, we add to our current positions," he said. "We're not changing the basic strategy that we have which is commodities and consumers, in other words, we're looking for good consumer stocks and stocks in the commodities area particularly oil that can benefit from what's going on."

Fidelity's South East Asia fund had invested about 45 percent of its portfolio in financial and information technology shares at the end of June.

Funds investing in the Greater China region and Korea lost a combined $25.5 billion.

"There's a lot of international capital in Hong Kong, so some of that money flew back to the West for example seeking safe havens, which explains the high volatility in Greater China fund performance," said Shanghai-based Zhang Haochuan, head of research at Z-Ben Advisors. (Additional reporting by Vikram Subhedar in Hong Kong and Samuel Shen in Shanghai; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)