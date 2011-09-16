HONG KONG, Sept 16 Exchange traded funds (ETFs) focused on countries and sub-regions in Asia Pacific saw estimated net inflows of $1.4 billion in August, with those betting on Japan attracting the most assets, according to data from Thomson Reuters Lipper.

Global stock markets slumped in August on worries about the health of the U.S. economy and the European sovereign debt crisis. Asian shares, as measured by the MSCI Asia-Pacific index , fell 8.6 percent during the month.

ETFs focused on Asia ex-Japan region as a whole, a popular and relatively low cost way of accessing these markets, saw net outflows worth $275 million, the biggest monthly outflow in at least a year, the data showed.

Nearly 120 ETFs focusing on Japan attracted estimated net inflows of about $3 billion.

The $8.2 billion Nomura Nikkei 225 Index Linked Listed Investment gathered $1.2 billion in net inflows during the month, data from the global fund tracker showed.

The ETF overtook iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund as the biggest ETF in Asia in August.

Nearly 30 ETFs investing in Taiwan collectively saw net outflows worth about $1.2 billion, the most by any country across the region which has some 570 ETFs. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)