HONG KONG, Sept 16 Exchange traded funds (ETFs)
focused on countries and sub-regions in Asia Pacific saw
estimated net inflows of $1.4 billion in August, with those
betting on Japan attracting the most assets, according to data
from Thomson Reuters Lipper.
For a country/region-wise break-up of net flows into ETFs
for the last one year, see:
Global stock markets slumped in August on worries about the
health of the U.S. economy and the European sovereign debt
crisis. Asian shares, as measured by the MSCI Asia-Pacific index
, fell 8.6 percent during the month.
ETFs focused on Asia ex-Japan region as a whole, a popular
and relatively low cost way of accessing these markets, saw net
outflows worth $275 million, the biggest monthly outflow in at
least a year, the data showed.
Nearly 120 ETFs focusing on Japan attracted estimated net
inflows of about $3 billion.
The $8.2 billion Nomura Nikkei 225 Index Linked Listed
Investment gathered $1.2 billion in net inflows
during the month, data from the global fund tracker showed.
The ETF overtook iShares MSCI Japan Index Fund
as the biggest ETF in Asia in August.
Nearly 30 ETFs investing in Taiwan collectively saw net
outflows worth about $1.2 billion, the most by any country
across the region which has some 570 ETFs.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)