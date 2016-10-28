MUMBAI/BENGALURU Oct 28 Gold demand in India
spiked this week as festive buying lifted the premium over
official domestic prices to its highest in 10 months, although
buying elsewhere in Asia remained tepid.
While a stronger dollar has kept prices of the yellow metal
nearly flat this week, Asian consumers - outside of India - have
generally stayed away from the safe haven asset, deeming prices
to be high, analysts said.
Gold prices in India, the world's second-largest consumer,
were at a premium of up to $3 an ounce over official domestic
prices this week, the highest in 2016 and against $2 the
previous week, buoyed by purchases for the Dhanteras and Diwali
festivals.
"Newspapers were flooded with advertisements from jewellers,
who were offering discounts ... Customers started buying early
in the morning and showrooms are crowded," according to Kumar
Jain, a Mumbai-based jeweller.
Demand in India usually strengthens in the final quarter as
the country gears up for the wedding season soon after Diwali
and Dhanteras, when buying bullion is considered auspicious.
India's overseas purchases of gold likely hit a nine-month
high in October, as a flip in domestic prices to a premium
prompted banks and refiners to resume imports ahead of the
festival season.
Gold prices in India have fallen around 8 percent
since hitting a peak of 32,455 rupees per 10 grams in July, the
highest in nearly three years.
"Demand has improved due to the festivals, but it is lower
than normal," said Mangesh Devi, a jeweller based in Satara,
Maharashtra.
Meanwhile, the world's largest consumer China witnessed a
slowdown in purchases, with buyers waiting for a further fall in
gold prices as premiums slipped to $2 from $4-$5 against the
international benchmark last week.
"Investment demand in China was strong in the first week of
October when prices dropped below $1,300. Demand has been
quieter these days though, with some who bought at lower levels
taking profits," said Samson Li, an analyst with Thomson
Reuters-owned metals consultancy GFMS.
Customers may be lured back if prices reach about $1,230 an
ounce, analysts said.
In Hong Kong, sellers were offering a premium of 50 to 70
cents an ounce, while in Singapore premiums were mostly
unchanged at 50 cents compared with the 50-60 cents level in the
previous week.
Demand continued to remain tepid in the Japanese markets,
with premiums flat for the second straight week.
(Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by Mark Potter)