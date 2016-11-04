MUMBAI/BENGALURU Nov 4 Gold prices in India
swung to a discount this week as a rally in prices dampened
retail demand and prompted jewellers to reduce purchases, while
demand in leading consumer China went up on safe-haven buying on
worries over the U.S. presidential election.
Gold prices were up nearly 2 percent this week. Ever since
the FBI announced an investigation into Democratic candidate
Hillary Clinton's emails, uncertainty over the outcome of the
election has peaked, with markets not ruling out the possibility
of a victory for Republican Donald Trump.
Dealers in India, the world's No.2 consumer of the metal,
were offering a discount of up to $3 an ounce over official
domestic prices this week. Last week they were charging a
premium of $3, the highest in 2016, on robust demand due to
festivals like Diwali and Dhanteraas.
Demand for gold usually strengthens in the final quarter as
India gears up for the wedding season as well as festivals such
as Diwali and Dhanteraas, when buying the precious metal is
considered auspicious.
"After Dhanteraas retail demand has significantly reduced
due to the price rise. Consumers are reluctant to buy above
30,000 rupees," said Bachhraj Bamalwa, director at the All India
Gems and Jewellery Trade Federation.
Gold prices in India were trading above 30,400
rupees per 10 grams. They hit a high of 30,686 rupees on
Wednesday, their best since Oct. 4.
"Consumers are postponing purchases. They are anticipating a
correction in prices," Bamalwa said.
India's overseas purchases of gold likely hit a nine-month
high in October, as a flip in domestic prices to a premium
prompted banks and refiners to resume imports ahead of the
festival season.
Meanwhile, China saw good demand due to safe-haven buying,
pushing premiums up to $4 from $2 against the international
benchmark last week.
Buying re-emerged this week due to the U.S. election, said
Samson Li, an analyst with Thomson Reuters-owned metals
consultancy GFMS.
"We are seeing good buying because of the uncertainty ahead
of the U.S. elections as people feel that gold is definitely
going to go up," said Brian Lan, managing director at
Singapore-based gold dealer GoldSilver Central
In Hong Kong, sellers were offering a premium of 60 to 80
cents an ounce, while in Singapore premiums were up at 80 cents
compared with 50 cents the previous week.
Demand in Japanese markets continued to remain tepid with
premiums flat for the third straight week. Most investors were
awaiting the U.S. election results, dealers said.
