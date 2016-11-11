BENGALURU/MUMBAI Nov 11 Gold premiums in India
jumped to their highest in 21 months, as demand surged after the
government abolished two high-value currency notes, while
bargain hunting propped up demand and premiums in leading
consumer China.
Indian government on Tuesday abolished 500 and 1,000 rupee
banknotes to crack down on rampant corruption and counterfeit
currency. The surprise move started disrupting cash-based gold
smuggling.
After the government announcement, some people with
unaccounted wealth paid as much as 50,000 rupees for 10 grams
gold, compared to official price of around 30,000
rupees, traders said.
For most of 2016, gold traded at a discount in India as
smugglers undercut official importers.
Dealers in the world's No.2 consumer of the metal were
charging a premium of up to $6 an ounce this week over official
domestic prices that include a 10 percent import tax, the
highest since mid-February 2015. Last week, they were offering a
discount of $3 an ounce.
"The ban on high-value notes has disrupted smuggling
network. Demand is shifting to banks and refiners," said Daman
Prakash Rathod, a director at MNC Bullion, a wholesaler in
Chennai.
In the long run, India's physical demand could take a hit as
unaccounted money gets parked into mostly gold and real estate,
said Hareesh V, research head, Geofin Comtrade Ltd.
Meanwhile, China saw good demand as prices fell, pushing
premiums up to $5 from $4 last week against the international
benchmark.
Gold prices were on track to end this week lower for the
first time in four weeks. Spot gold is set to end the
week down over 3 percent.
"People were expecting gold to go up after the U.S. election
results but it did not last long ... More and more would rather
wait on the sidelines until a notable trend can be observed,"
said Samson Li, an analyst with Thomson Reuters-owned metals
consultancy GFMS.
Gold surged by nearly 5 percent on Wednesday after
Republican nominee Donald Trump triumphed over Democrat Hillary
Clinton in the U.S. presidential election, a surprise for
markets, prompting investors to seek refuge in perceived
safe-haven assets like gold. Prices later tumbled as U.S.
markets reacted positively to the Trump win.
"Whenever there was a dip, people (in China) were buying,"
said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in
Hong Kong.
In Hong Kong, sellers were offering a premium of 50 to 70
cents an ounce, while in Singapore premiums were unchanged at 80
cents.
Demand in Japanese markets continued to remain tepid with
premiums flat to a discount of 10 cents.
(Reporting By Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru and Rajendra
Jadhav in Mumbai; Editing by Vyas Mohan)