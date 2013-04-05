* Argentine corn price falls to $295/T, down $30

* Malaysia eyes 120,000 T of corn for June shipment

* Ukraine wheat prices ease, at $245/T for August

* India may heat up competition on lower wheat prices

By Naveen Thukral

SINGAPORE, April 5 South American corn prices slid in Asia this week, weighed down by a selloff in Chicago futures, but most buyers remained on the slidelines expecting further declines.

Argentine corn is being offered around $295 a tonne, including cost and freight, for May shipment to Southeast Asia, down $30 from last week, reflecting a decline in the benchmark U.S. prices and on expectation of a bumper harvest in South America.

"We haven't seen much trade because buyers are looking for even cheaper prices," said one Singapore-based trader with an international trading company. "Corn fundamentals have turned bearish after the USDA report."

Chicago Board of Trade spot-month corn has declined 9.3 percent this week, on track for its biggest weekly loss since June, 2011.

Soybeans are down 2.8 percent, a second consecutive week of decline, and wheat has managed to gain 0.9 percent, despite sharp losses following the USDA report.

The corn market suffered its biggest-ever two-day decline this week after the U.S. Department of Agriculture showed higher-than-expected stockpiles.

The USDA pegged corn stocks as of March 1 at 5.399 billion bushels, above the average analyst estimate of 5.013 billion bushels in its quarterly stocks report last week. It also said farmers would plant the highest corn acreage since 1936.

Asian feedgrain buyers are largely covered for supplies until May, traders said.

Malaysia is likely to seek 120,000 tonnes of corn for June arrival while the Philippines is expected to be in the market for 50,000 tonnes of feed wheat for July shipment.

"I think they will wait for stability to return to the market before contracting any supplies," another Singapore-based grains trader said.

Private analytics firm Informa Economics raised its forecasts for corn production in Argentina and Brazil, the firm said in a note to clients.

The firm estimated Brazil's 2012/13 corn crop, which is currently being harvested, at 71.95 million tonnes, up from 71.6 million previously. It pegged Argentina's corn harvest at 25.3 million tonnes, up from 25.0 million previously.

India is likely to offer stiff competition in the wheat market, with its plans to reduce export prices.

India is considering lowering the floor price for state wheat sales to private traders for export, government sources said, to kickstart shipments by this route as global prices hover near nine-month lows and stocks pile up.

One suggestion is to lower the price to 13,500 rupees ($246)a tonne from 14,800 rupees plus taxes, said one government source directly involved in the decision making process.

This week, Indian wheat was quoted at $319 a tonne, C&F, to Indonesia.

"I think India will be able to capture feed and lower-end milling wheat business if it cuts prices to remain competitive," said the second Singapore trader.

"They have to sell as much as they can before the Black Sea supplies enter the market in August and September."

Ukrainian feed wheat is being offered around $245 a tonne, free on board, down from $255 a tonne last week. (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)