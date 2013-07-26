UPDATE 3-ChemChina says Syngenta deal filing accepted by Beijing
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
BEIJING, March 6 ChemChina said on Monday that Beijing had accepted its application for regulatory approval of its $43 billion takeover of Syngenta last month.
LONDON, March 6 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - British retailer Marks & Spencer apologised on Monday for a school uniform label criticised by men and women as sexist that boasted the clothing range would be "less work for mum".
BEIJING, March 4 Chinese agribusiness group New Hope plans to build its first soybean crushing plant in China's Hebei province in a joint venture with Cargill , its chairman Liu Yonghao said on Saturday.