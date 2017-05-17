May 17 Foreign investors turned net buyers of
Malaysian bonds in April, after a sale of over $60 billion in
the last seven months.
The purchase of Malaysian bonds by foreigners, which was
around $1.6 billion in April, got bolstered by a central bank
announcement, that allowed non-bank entities to have a net
forward position of up to 100 percent of their underlying assets
and manage an additional 25 percent of foreign exchange
exposure, from May 2.
Foreign sales of Malaysian bonds accelerated since November
last year, after the central bank had asked foreign banks to
stop trading ringgit non-deliverable forwards (NDFs), offshore
contracts they use to hedge their exposure to the currency.
Indian, Indonesian and South Korean bond markets also
received foreign inflows of $3.2 billion, $1.7 billion and $1.2
billion respectively.
On the other hand, foreign investors net sold Thai bonds in
April.
(Reporting By Gaurav Dogra & Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing
by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)