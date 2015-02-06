* Saudi official sale price to Asia lowest in over a decade
* Middle East January exports to China up 2.5 pct to 3.8 mln
bpd
* African supplies to Asia slip
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Feb 6 Saudi Arabia's move to slash
the price it charges in Asia for its oil this week to the lowest
in more than a decade is the latest aggressive action by Gulf
states to defend market share in the world's top oil consuming
region.
A price war between producers has raged since Saudi Arabia
and its Gulf OPEC allies last November chose to keep their taps
open in a bid for market share over price, sending oil prices
down more than a third to under $50 a barrel in just two months.
Since then, Gulf producers - including Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates - have steadily increased shipments to
Asia, helped by low production costs that allow aggressive
discounts, at the expense of West African and Latin American
supplies.
Middle East exports to China, by far the region's biggest
importer, increased 2.5 percent to around 3.8 million barrels
per day (bpd) between December and January, with the market
share improving to 53.9 percent from 52.2 percent in December,
according to estimates by Thomson Reuters Oil Research and
Forecasts.
"The Gulf states seem to be in this for the long haul. I
think they will continue to make their crude competitive
regardless of what happens in the market," said Richard Gorry,
managing director of energy consultancy JBC Asia.
Saudi exports to China rose by 13 percent in January from
the previous month, as the Asian country took advantage of low
prices to stockpile, Reuters data shows.
Oil prices began tumbling in June 2014 when traders reacted
to rising output around the world at a time of slowing demand,
though have staged a partial recovery from six-year lows last
week.
The increase in shipments has come mostly at the expense of
producers such as Nigeria, Angola and Venezuela - and to a
lesser extent Colombia and Brazil - which in recent years have
boosted exports to Asia after U.S. import requirements were
curbed by the shale boom.
Shipments from West Africa to China fell around 6 percent in
January, while those from Latin America dipped 9 percent, the
data shows.
Saudi Arabia cut its monthly oil prices on Thursday for
Asian buyers to the lowest in at least 12 years, while raising
prices to Europe and the United States.
Asia is the only major consuming region in which the Gulf
dominates supplies. In Europe, Russia is the biggest supplier
while the shale boom has sharply reduced U.S. import needs.
