HONG KONG Oct 18 Asia-focused hedge funds recorded a net outflow of $1.9 billion in September, their first monthly outflow in 17 months, as global markets tumbled on concern over the global economy and European debt crisis, new data showed on Tuesday.

The outflow reverses net flows in the previous three months, cutting the year-to-date allocation to hedge funds investing in the region to about $5 billion, data from industry tracker Eurekahedge showed.

Investors pulled out as the Eurekahedge Asia index for hedge funds lost 4.31 percent in September, its fourth-biggest monthly decline since the index was created in 2000.

By comparison, Asian shares as measured by the MSCI Asia-Pacific index slumped 9.5 percent in September, the biggest fall since May 2010.

Global hedge fund industry assets declined by $37 billion to $1.76 trillion during the month, the tracker estimated. (Reporting by Nishant Kumar; Editing by Chris Lewis)