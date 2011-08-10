HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Asia's high yield bond markets may be better placed to rebound from this month's sudden slump than they were when Lehman Brothers failed in September 2008.

Sub-investment grade bonds from Asian issuers have taken a 3-5 point battering this week, and fears of a global recession have left offshore debt markets firmly closed to lower-rated companies.

However, Asian bankers are confident that Asia's strong fundamentals will allow deal-making to resume in September once the traditional summer lull is over and the dust has settled. DCM bankers predict Asian sovereigns and high grade corporates will set the ball rolling again in September, while a sustained period of high grade issuance will reopen the market for high yield borrowers.

"If Adaro , Indosat or a strong commodity or utility name were to come to the market, it will get a good reception from investors," said a DCM banker. "Property, financial sector and first-time borrowers will have difficulty raising funds."

That would be a big change from the aftermath of the Lehman collapse in 2008. While sovereign and high grade issuance resumed shortly thereafter, it took over a year before PRC property developer Country Garden reopened the Asian high yield market in mid-September 2009 - just a few days before the first anniversary of Lehman's demise.

This time around, Asia's economies are in better shape relative to the rest of the world, while the region's debt markets are deeper. That combination, bankers believe, will ensure global investors continue to support Asia's high-growth companies.

"If everyone takes a more bearish view of the US in the next year or so, there will be more flows of funds into emerging markets," said one DCM banker in Hong Kong alluding to the volatility caused by S&P's downgrade of the US late on August 5. "A lot of what we have seen in the last day or two is emotionally-driven rather than fundamentals. Asian economies should be able to hold up reasonably well."

FUND FLOWS

Such optimism in the face of the carnage unleashed on global markets in the past few days might seem misplaced. However, emerging markets have been big beneficiaries of fund flows as the troubled economies of the West scramble to put their houses in order. For instance, in the week to August 3, EM bond funds attracted $1.3 billion - significantly higher than the previous two weeks' totals of $925 million and $535 million, respectively.

High yield bond sales have surged to a record this year as a wider range of Asian issuers have benefited from such sustained inflows. High yield credits have accounted for $14.48 billion of the $62 billion raised year-to-date by Asian issuers in G3 currencies - already higher than the $13.18 billion raised in 2010.

Asian companies have already demonstrated their ability to access capital in volatile markets. Indian paper maker Ballarpur Industries (Bilt) became the latest high-yield issuer from Asia last week on August 4 with a $200 million perpetual adding to the annual tally.

However, the bond plummeted 3 to 4 points just hours after pricing as markets sold off heavily, and the extreme volatility that followed S&P's downgrade of the US's credit rating has plunged the high yield market into further trouble. Bilt's deal was the first from an Asian high yield credit in over two months since London-listed Indian miner Vedanta Resources printed its deal in late May.

SIMILARITIES WITH 2008

Vedanta was also the last Asian high yield borrower to price a deal before Lehman collapse slammed the door shut for Asian high yield issuance. Bonds sold by Noble Group and Vedanta in May and June 2008, respectively, were among the worst hit by the sell-off.

"There are similarities between the high yield market of 2008 and 2011. Issuance in the months before Lehman imploded was already dwindling because of the property market in China, which had been depressed for a while. Lehman and the ensuing crisis only exacerbated it further," said a high yield debt origination banker in Hong Kong. "The big differentiator this time is that in general the high yield market is much larger and a sustainable one with active secondary trading."

The Asian G3 high yield bond market is certainly much bigger now - in 2008 Asian high yield bond sales totalled just $1.3 billion from three offerings - thanks to heavy issuance in the past year-and-a half that has funded expansion by Asian corporates. It has also become a key source of revenue for capital market underwriters, with the fees on offer attracting new DCM competitors such as BNP Paribas, RBS and Standard Chartered, among others.

Chinese credits have been at the forefront of Asian high yield issuance raising $9.73 billion so far this year. Real estate credits from the country have raised around $4.53 billion compared with $5.77 billion in 2010, but more is expected in the coming months after what has already been a near 2-1/2-month hiatus.

"The new issue market will take off in September. A Country Garden or an Evergrande with a decent new issue premium will fly," said another DCM banker in Singapore. (Editing by Steve Garton and Alex Chambers)