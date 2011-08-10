HONG KONG, Aug 10 (IFR) - Asia's high yield bond markets may
be better placed to rebound from this month's sudden slump than
they were when Lehman Brothers failed in September 2008.
Sub-investment grade bonds from Asian issuers have taken a
3-5 point battering this week, and fears of a global recession
have left offshore debt markets firmly closed to lower-rated
companies.
However, Asian bankers are confident that Asia's strong
fundamentals will allow deal-making to resume in September once
the traditional summer lull is over and the dust has settled.
DCM bankers predict Asian sovereigns and high grade corporates
will set the ball rolling again in September, while a sustained
period of high grade issuance will reopen the market for high
yield borrowers.
"If Adaro , Indosat or a strong commodity
or utility name were to come to the market, it will get a good
reception from investors," said a DCM banker. "Property,
financial sector and first-time borrowers will have difficulty
raising funds."
That would be a big change from the aftermath of the Lehman
collapse in 2008. While sovereign and high grade issuance
resumed shortly thereafter, it took over a year before PRC
property developer Country Garden reopened the Asian
high yield market in mid-September 2009 - just a few days before
the first anniversary of Lehman's demise.
This time around, Asia's economies are in better shape
relative to the rest of the world, while the region's debt
markets are deeper. That combination, bankers believe, will
ensure global investors continue to support Asia's high-growth
companies.
"If everyone takes a more bearish view of the US in the next
year or so, there will be more flows of funds into emerging
markets," said one DCM banker in Hong Kong alluding to the
volatility caused by S&P's downgrade of the US late on August 5.
"A lot of what we have seen in the last day or two is
emotionally-driven rather than fundamentals. Asian economies
should be able to hold up reasonably well."
FUND FLOWS
Such optimism in the face of the carnage unleashed on global
markets in the past few days might seem misplaced. However,
emerging markets have been big beneficiaries of fund flows as
the troubled economies of the West scramble to put their houses
in order. For instance, in the week to August 3, EM bond funds
attracted $1.3 billion - significantly higher than the previous
two weeks' totals of $925 million and $535 million,
respectively.
High yield bond sales have surged to a record this year as a
wider range of Asian issuers have benefited from such sustained
inflows. High yield credits have accounted for $14.48 billion of
the $62 billion raised year-to-date by Asian issuers in G3
currencies - already higher than the $13.18 billion raised in
2010.
Asian companies have already demonstrated their ability to
access capital in volatile markets. Indian paper maker Ballarpur
Industries (Bilt) became the latest high-yield issuer
from Asia last week on August 4 with a $200 million perpetual
adding to the annual tally.
However, the bond plummeted 3 to 4 points just hours after
pricing as markets sold off heavily, and the extreme volatility
that followed S&P's downgrade of the US's credit rating has
plunged the high yield market into further trouble. Bilt's deal
was the first from an Asian high yield credit in over two months
since London-listed Indian miner Vedanta Resources
printed its deal in late May.
SIMILARITIES WITH 2008
Vedanta was also the last Asian high yield borrower to price
a deal before Lehman collapse slammed the door shut for Asian
high yield issuance. Bonds sold by Noble Group and
Vedanta in May and June 2008, respectively, were among the worst
hit by the sell-off.
"There are similarities between the high yield market of
2008 and 2011. Issuance in the months before Lehman imploded was
already dwindling because of the property market in China, which
had been depressed for a while. Lehman and the ensuing crisis
only exacerbated it further," said a high yield debt origination
banker in Hong Kong. "The big differentiator this time is that
in general the high yield market is much larger and a
sustainable one with active secondary trading."
The Asian G3 high yield bond market is certainly much bigger
now - in 2008 Asian high yield bond sales totalled just $1.3
billion from three offerings - thanks to heavy issuance in the
past year-and-a half that has funded expansion by Asian
corporates. It has also become a key source of revenue for
capital market underwriters, with the fees on offer attracting
new DCM competitors such as BNP Paribas, RBS and Standard
Chartered, among others.
Chinese credits have been at the forefront of Asian high
yield issuance raising $9.73 billion so far this year. Real
estate credits from the country have raised around $4.53 billion
compared with $5.77 billion in 2010, but more is expected in the
coming months after what has already been a near 2-1/2-month
hiatus.
"The new issue market will take off in September. A Country
Garden or an Evergrande with a decent new issue
premium will fly," said another DCM banker in Singapore.
(Editing by Steve Garton and Alex Chambers)