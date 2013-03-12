* Private-banking becomes the stuffee Asian for high-yield

* Managers pushing risky investments

* High leverage could trigger margin calls

By Nachum Kaplan

March 12 (IFR) - Private banks in Asia have become the bond market equivalent of stuffees in the syndicated loan market. They are the unsophisticated investors who agree to take on risk at a price the smarter money refuses to pay. In the case of the bond market, the Asian high-yield market is providing that risk - as well as plenty of others.

High-yield and unrated US dollar bonds are home to the few decent returns on offer in any market right now, so it is unsurprising that the private bank bid is chasing those returns. However, bankers are doing both issuers and investors a disservice by pandering so much to wealth managers. In fact, they are often doing little more than matching unsophisticated issuers with unsophisticated investors.

Short-sighted issuers might want nothing but the cheapest price available on their bonds and not really care where that demand comes from.

They should start caring more - as Monday night's unrated US$500m five-year Reg S offering from Hong Kong developer Wheelock shows. Private banks took a modest 16% of the deal, but the strong private bank bid helped pad a US$3.25bn order book and allow the deal to price at Treasuries plus 225bp, at the tight end of revised guidance and 15bp inside the initial 240bp target area.

Private banks, knowing they will always be scaled back heavily, put in over-sized orders, and were spurred on by an unnecessary 25-cent rebate, making demand seem stronger than it actually was.

While the issuer was probably pleased with the result, it should be less than pleased with the way private banks immediately flipped the deal in secondary.

The paper widened to as much as 227bp in secondary after initially tightening to plus 220bp. In short, this was just the latest illustration of the private bank bid's flakiness. Again and again, deals with strong private-bank participation have performed poorly in secondary.

Their success in earning generous rebates aside, private bankers are not doing their high-net-worth clients any favours. Private bankers are engaging in mental yoga to justify dangerous levels of leverage to clients who are often far from experts in the arcane world of bond markets.

With yields so low, private bank clients are happily borrowing cheap money to magnify their returns on Asian debt. Anecdotally, leverage can be as high as 70% for high-yield bonds and up to 90% for investment-grade names.

Private bankers justify this by telling themselves (not to mention their clients) that leverage in the bond market is safer than it is in equities because bonds are less vulnerable to the big price swings that bedevil stocks.

It is said to be rare and a really big deal for a bond to trade below 90, for example, while an equivalent drop in equities happens frequently.

However, that apocalyptic level of 90, at which the first margin calls on many of these leveraged trades kick in, is not as far removed from the realms of possibility as is generally supposed. Asia's high-yield market has a long history of volatility, often thanks to its illiquidity.

Between September 21 and October 5 2011, for example, yields on Chinese property bellwether Country Garden's 2017 bonds spiked to 20.6% from 12%, a cash price drop from 97.00 to 70.00. Those same bonds now trade close to a cash price of 115.00.

In a more recent example, Berau Coal's 2017s plunged US$11 in cash terms from 100.50 to 89.50 during the week of September 21 last year amid negative headlines about the company. Those same bonds, again, are quoted near 103.00 now.

None of this is surprising. Two years ago I moderated a panel at a private banking conference on whether structured products were good investments for high-net-worth individuals.

On the panel, the private bankers made all the right noises about matching investors to a level of risk appropriate for them. Off the record, however, they basically said that when it comes to high-net-worth clients, any assets they would take were suitable.

Clearly that same attitude is at play in the Asian high-yield market, as bankers funnel private-banking funds into risky instruments from unstable sectors.

Chinese property companies and energy companies - especially coal firms - dominate the Asian high-yield market even though the proverbial sword of Damocles is still hanging over these two sectors.

The Chinese government is constantly introducing new measures to cool property prices, while coal prices are threatened by slower Asian growth and the US shale gas bonanza. The price for Indonesian coal has dropped some 30%, depending on the contract, since the beginning of 2011, according to Thomson Reuters data.

No wonder arranging banks are looking for stuffees. (Reporting By Nachum Kaplan; Editing by Steve Garton)