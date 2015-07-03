* Bonds: First ADB-backed deal comes as refinancings gather
pace
By Manju Dalal
SINGAPORE, July 3 (IFR) - At least a dozen Indian
infrastructure developers are turning to the local bond market
to cut funding costs, in an early sign that institutional
investors are warming to project financings.
Infrastructure-related bonds in the works include a
long-awaited debut under an Asian Development Bank-backed
credit-enhancement scheme, as well as several long-term
deals with innovative structures.
A flurry of successful refinancings will raise hopes that
India's underdeveloped capital markets can help ease the
country's infrastructure bottlenecks by offering an alternative
to the capital-constrained banking sector.
"Infrastructure companies are keen to expand their investor
bases and, if this brings cost savings, they are even willing to
attempt new structures," said a mutual fund investor. "These
efforts are deepening the bond markets as many lower-rated
issuers are able to raise funds."
In the past, India's bond market offered little assistance
to infrastructure developers as investors had limited appetite
for long tenors and were barred from investing in lower-rated
instruments.
However, that is changing as yields fall, with
infrastructure companies hoping that novel structures will allow
them to strike the sweet spot on ratings and attract
institutional investors at interest rates as much as 100bp
inside the cost of bank debt.
For instance, private sector wind-power firm ReNew Power
Ventures plans to issue a 4 billion rupee ($63 million) 10-year
bond to yield around 10.25%, a lot less than the interest of
around 11.50% it pays on its existing loans.
The bonds, to be issued in the name of wholly owned
subsidiary Renew Wind Energy (Jath), are expected to come with
credit enhancement covering 35% of the deal from a joint venture
between state-owned India Infrastructure Finance (IIFCL)
and the ADB.
That support will bump up the ratings on the bonds to Double
A, a level more palatable to investors like insurance companies,
pension funds and provident funds. On a standalone basis, the
subsidiary has a local rating of BBB-.
The offering, with HSBC as likely lead, may also feature
staggered redemptions to appeal further to institutional
investors.
According to buy-side sources, at least half a dozen more
deals are in the pipeline using this partial guarantee
structure.
"Everyone is waiting for ReNew Power to cross the finishing
line," said one source.
Goldman Sachs owns a majority stake in ReNew. The deal is
already 50% covered and may be completed this month. It will be
the first since IIFCL and the ADB announced plans in 2012 to
support rupee issues from infrastructure companies.
New structures
Other developers are looking to target mutual funds, which
typically prefer shorter tenors. Pune-Solapur Expressways, a
50:50 joint venture project of Italy's Atlantia and TRIL Roads
(part of Tata Realty and Infrastructure), is splitting its 10
billion rupee refinancing into a 8 billion rupee base
rate-linked bond and a 2 billion rupee loan, both with
door-to-door maturity of 14 years.
The fixed-rate bonds will be priced at a spread over the
base rate of a lender, subject to annual resets. Investors will
have the option to quote a new spread each year, while the
issuer can choose to accept the new terms or redeem the bonds.
The structure offers additional flexibility to both the
issuer and investors in fixing market-linked pricing. Kotak
Mahindra Bank is arranging the offering, which is rated Single A
locally.
Construction firm Shapoorji Pallonji also plans to raise 27
billion rupees through a 15-year amortising bond backed by
annuity payments from a road project.
Proceeds of the offering will partially repay local debt and
a $350 million project finance loan that Standard Chartered
arranged in July 2011.
At least three other bond offerings from companies in the
road sector are being premarketed, according to sources.
Pricing benefits
Issuing bonds will allow infrastructure developers to access
an alternative investor base, reducing their reliance on India's
public sector banks and freeing up lenders to support new
projects.
Market participants expect institutional investors, such as
pension funds and insurance companies, to accept lower rates for
long-term infrastructure assets with established track records
of stable cash flows.
Also, with the base rate of most Indian lenders still at
around 10% on an annualised basis, many developers find pricing
in the bond markets more attractive.
Bankers, however, warn that pricing expectations are not
always aligned.
"Bond markets are offering a great opportunity to issuers on
structures and pricing, but the only problem is, with the
ratings, the price expectations of the issuers also move up
substantially," said a Mumbai-based fixed-income investor.
"By suddenly moving to the Double A rating band, the issuers
feel they need to pay much less, but that is not what investors
think," he added.
Mismatches in price expectations between issuers and
investors, as well as changing market conditions, have already
derailed two previous credit-enhanced bond offerings planned
under the IIFCL-ADB wrap.
GMR Jadcherla Expressways and L&T Vadodara Bharuch Tollway
each cancelled plans to sell bonds in 2013.
However, market participants now say some infrastructure
companies have come round to the idea of leaving 25bp to 30bp on
the table for investors.
Earlier, Shapoorji Pallonji was aiming to pay 9% on its
annuity-backed road offering, but it might end up paying 50bp
more as the Indian currency has fallen 2 rupees against the
dollar, while bond yields have moved up around 20bp.
(Reporting By Manju Dalal; Editing By Steve Garton and Daniel
Stanton)