* Asia insurance hiring up 3.1 pct in H1 2012 vs H1 2011
-data
* Full-year 2012 hiring could show double-digit increase
-recruiter
* Middle managers, actuaries in particularly high demand
By Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, Sept 10 Slowing economic growth
across much of Asia has failed to crimp expansion plans by the
region's insurance companies, even as the rest of the financial
industry slashes jobs.
While banks and brokerages cut costs and jobs in Asia amid
falling corporate confidence and plunging deal volumes, insurers
are riding the wave of rising individual wealth across the
region.
Economic growth and increasing salaries, combined with high
savings rates, are creating fertile ground for more
straightforward financial services, such as retail banking and
insurance.
"Before people enter the middle class, they can't afford to
buy our products," said Robert Cook, senior executive vice
president and general manager of Asia for Manulife Financial
Corp, speaking at an investors' conference in Hong Kong
on Friday.
Manulife joins AIA Group Ltd, Zurich Insurance
Group Ltd, RSA Insurance Group PLC, Direct
Asia and Swiss Re AG in planning to grow headcount in
Asia, executives and financial sector recruiters say.
Headcount at 29 insurance companies based in Asia that have
reported employee figures at the half-year mark increased 3.1
percent in the first six months compared with the same period a
year earlier, according to data from Thomson Reuters.
China's state-owned PICC Property and Casualty Co. Ltd
saw an 18 percent increase in employees while
Indonesia's PT Panin Financial Tbk, PT Asuransi Multi
Artha Guna Tbk, PT Asuransi Harta Aman Pratama Tbk
and PT Asuransi Bintang Tbk each increased
their headcount by more than 10 percent, according to the data.
Multinationals such as Canada's No. 2 insurer, Manulife, are
also hiring. The company has added 1,500 employees in Asia since
2010, bringing its total regional staff to more than 8,000, a
spokesman said.
"We expect to continue recruiting at similar levels to help
meet our growth ambitions over the coming years," he said.
The insurance industry's headcount growth in Asia contrasts
sharply with the multiple rounds of job cuts across much of the
other parts of the financial industry, especially investment
banking.
The number of Asia-based investment banking jobs posted on
the eFinancialCareers website in July of 2012 was down 15
percent compared with July of last year. Insurance jobs were up
4 percent over the same period.
Hiring for insurance front office jobs, including
underwriting, business development and product marketing, could
be up as much as 15 percent this year, according to Carol
Cheung, a financial services team manager at headhunting firm
Robert Walters. Hiring for back office insurance jobs could rise
more than 5 percent, roughly in line with last year, she said.
Chris Colahan, Asia chief executive for London-based RSA,
said he plans to boost his headcount by low single-digits next
year, matching what he is doing this year, particularly
specialist construction, marine and casualty underwriters.
Demand for middle managers is high, he said, and RSA is
willing to offer bonuses of up to 6 months' salary, double
normal.
Non-life actuaries are also in demand. With eight years of
experience, a non-life actuary can command an annual salary of
S$220,000 to S$280,000 ($225,300) -- said Maryann Au, executive
director of insurance search agency Huntington Search Partners.
That's nearly equal to the base salary of a top investment
banker.
Insurance companies are by no means immune to economic
troubles. In Asia, however, the sector appears to be little
shaken by the slowdown.
Zurich said Asia is a growth market and the company will
hire to support its ambitions. DirectAsia said it is considering
expanding into new markets but declined to comment on which
markets.
"Over the next decade we are going to have a billion new
potential customers in the markets in which we operate," said
Manulife's Cook, referring to a statistic that cites nearly 1
billion people joining Asia's middle class in the next decade.