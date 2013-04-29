* Asia insurance M&A hits record $30.5 bln last year
* Asian insurers trade at nearly double price-book ratio vs
U.S. peers
* Some buyers are walking away from auctions due to high
valuations
* Longer bank distribution deals supporting rising
valuations
By Denny Thomas and Clare Baldwin
HONG KONG, April 29 A deal-making frenzy in
Asia's insurance industry is turning up the heat on buyers to
fork out huge sums or miss out on a prime chance to tap into the
sector's fastest growing market, and few predict a slowdown
despite the eye-popping prices.
The appeal of Asia's growing middle class and rising
personal income pushed insurance takeovers in the region to a
record $30.5 billion last year, according to S&P Capital IQ, a
data compiler. At least $5 billion more are in the pipeline and
that's good news for bankers, lawyers and shareholders such as
Malaysia's AMMB Holdings Bhd, which is shedding its
life insurance unit.
For buyers, soaring valuations and increased competition
from foreign newcomers present a tough choice -- either pay
through the nose for a scarce, fast-growing business or wait for
prices to settle and potentially lose out to nimbler rivals.
There are signs that at least some potential buyers, like
South Korea's Samsung Life Insurance Co, are getting
spooked by higher deal valuations. Price to book value (P/B)
ratios -- a key metric for valuing banks and insurers -- for
Asian deals have risen on average by 13 percent between 2005 to
2012, while the same multiples across the world have shrunk.
"These deals have definitely gotten more expensive," said
Manulife's Financial Corp Asia Chief Marketing Officer
Philip Hampden-Smith, showing that even company executives are
raising their eyebrows at how far some buyers are willing to go.
"You've got to have financial discipline -- a deal is only
worth so much," he added.
Asian insurers trade at a median P/B ratio of 1.73,
according to Thomson Reuters data, nearly double their peers in
the United States and Europe. Some recent deals were struck at
nearly twice the median P/B ratio of Asian companies.
Just 5.8 percent of Asia's population is insured, compared
with 8.1 percent in the United States, and that is set to drive
insurance premium sales in emerging Asia at nearly three times
the growth in industrialised nations, Swiss Re says.
GET IN LINE
Some companies, like ING Groep NV, have been forced
to sell assets to pay back government bail-out money, while
others like Aviva Plc are retreating from the region to
focus on their home markets. Some are simply cashing out, riding
the boom.
When India's Punjab National Bank launched its
recently completed life insurance joint venture with MetLife Inc
, more than 40 companies showed up to the auction.
The sale of ING's Asia insurance and asset management units
last March attracted no less than 17 suitors.
That is an extraordinary number of bidders in a region where
even just two or three buyers can create a competitive auction.
Also unusual is the terms being commanded by sellers in
certain deals.
Malaysia's CIMB Group Holdings Bhd boldly demanded
a 1.8 billion ringgit ($591 million) floor price from the final
bidders for its insurance joint venture, two people familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
Not bad for a simple, old industry that even some executives
say is boring.
Canadian insurer Sun Life Financial Inc and
Malaysian sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional Bhd
paid a P/B ratio of 3.2 for Aviva-CIMB insurance venture. That
is 85 percent higher than the median P/B ratio for Asian
insurers now, according to Thomson Reuters data.
CIMB did not offer an immediate comment.
Insurance executives will long remember the whopping 9.3 P/B
that Japan's MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc paid in
2011 for a 50 percent stake in Indonesian conglomerate PT
Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas' insurance unit.
PT Bank Negara Indonesia Persero Tbk PT (BNI)
Chief Executive Gatot Mudiantoro Suwondo now expects similar
multiples for the bank's planned sale of a stake in its life
insurance unit.
"Valuations of recent deals are definitely more reliant on
the future value the target companies can generate," said Peter
Enns, Goldman Sachs & Co's head of Financial Institutions
Group in Asia Pacific ex-Japan. "People view these businesses as
very strategic (investments) that can deliver good future
growth."
TIPPING POINT?
Enns warned that a major change in interest rates and a
meaningful slowdown in regional GDP growth would impact how
these businesses are valued and affect their prospects.
Some suitors are turning cautious. Samsung Life and Japan's
Tokio Marine Holdings Inc are among the companies
shying away from the BNI auction on fears of overpaying, people
familiar with the matter said.
Khazanah recently dropped from the race to buy a minority
stake in unlisted Thai Life Insurance Co, a person familiar with
the matter said. The auction attracted KKR & Co LP among
others.
Even so, plenty of potential buyers are still willing to
stomach the high valuations.
Last year Prudential Plc's $590 million deal to buy
Thai Thanachart Bank PLC's insurance unit translated
into a P/B multiple of 5.8 for fiscal 2012, a person with direct
knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
In part, higher valuations are supported by extended bank
distribution deals. In 2010, Prudential struck a 12 year
distribution deal with Singapore's United Overseas Bank Ltd
, while it secured a 15-year deal with Thanachart. Sun
Life and Khazanah signed a 20-year deal.
James Ankers, co-head of Financial Institutions in Asia at
Rothschild, expects the active insurance M&A cycle to continue
in markets such as Indonesia, even as it reaches a peak in
Malaysia.
"But we expect high deal valuations for quality assets to
remain," he added.