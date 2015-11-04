* Hong Kong revival leads $17 bln deals due in Nov-Dec

* Best three months in Asia IPOs since Q4 2010 now in view

* Deals priced in context of slower China growth - banker

* Cheaper valuations accepted in return for funds to expand

* Pricing seen remaining low as slower China growth sets in

By Elzio Barreto and Denny Thomas

HONG KONG, Nov 5 As the world absorbs life with a slowing Chinese economy, business is brisk for one group - Asia's bankers, handling a burst of stock listings by mainland firms that need funds now and are resigned to their shares being worth less than before.

Though initial public offering valuations may be cheaper, the pace of deals is accelerating. A Reuters review of upcoming deals showed an estimated $17 billion for IPOs due for the last two months of the year in Asia, with a near-doubling of Hong Kong deals after China growth jitters cast a third-quarter pall.

Helped by Japan Post's $12 billion privatisation - the country's biggest in 30 years - Asia's fourth-quarter IPO tally could be $36 billion. That would make it the region's best three months since fourth-quarter 2010's record $76.2 billion when China was in full flight, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"Everything is being marketed in the context of slower growth" in China, said Mille Cheng, co-head of Asia Pacific Equity Capital Markets at Morgan Stanley in Hong Kong. "Investors want to use capital, but remain cautious."

The rebound in deals has provided a much needed reprieve for fee-starved bankers after the third-quarter drought. Underwriting of IPOs and other equity deals account for about half of investment banks' revenue in Asia, compared with 20 percent in the United States and 19 percent in Europe, making it critical for their operations.

But bankers caution they expect deals in the pipeline for early 2016 will reflect valuations staying low even for solid firms with decent prospects - a consequence of the new reality of a slower-growth China.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index remains 19 percent below a high for the year reached in late April. "Sentiment has improved, but we're not seeing a complete recovery yet," said Morgan Stanley's Cheng, "it has to be the right story and the right valuation."

DISCERNING INVESTORS

While South Korea, Australia and Thailand are set to remain comparatively steady IPO markets through the end of the year, the fourth quarter has already seen meaty Hong Kong deals from China Reinsurance and Huarong Asset Management - mainland companies that want to raise funds for expansion.

Last weekend, China International Capital Corp, the country's oldest domestic investment bank, raised $811 million in Hong Kong IPO at the top of a marketing range that was set modestly to lure after the company made initial pitches on the deal to investors.

While investors are willing to buy, fund managers have been discerning about their bets, driving hard bargains even for strong brand names and consumer plays that are better placed to tide over the economic slowdown - as cinema equipment maker IMAX China Holding Inc found to its cost last month.

IMAX China raised $248 million in an Hong Kong IPO where shares had to be priced near the bottom of a marketing range, representing a 2015 price-to-earnings multiple of 24 compared with a sector median of 32, according to Thomson Reuters data.

With mainland China's own IPO market frozen since July after regulators tightened scrutiny of new listings to limit supply of new stocks, smaller markets such as Thailand and India are also reaping increased activity. Star Petroleum Refining plans a $500 million deal in Bangkok, while an up-to-$465 million offering is due from Indian budget airline IndiGo in November.

Hong Kong, though, provides the mainstay. Upcoming deals include an up-to-$1.3 billion listing by snack maker Dali Foods Group (IPO-FDFG.HK) and a $2 billion IPO by China Energy Engineering Corp Ltd.

"Market performance has improved since the lows over the summer and companies are taking advantage of that to get deals done rather than waiting for further improvement," said Jonathan Penkin, head of growth markets equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs.

(Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)