* New China Life, Baoxin deals priced at bottom of expectations

* Continued global volatility seen weighing on upcoming offerings

* Chow Tai Fook, Haitong Secs to price $4.5 bln IPOs on Friday

By Elzio Barreto

HONG KONG, Dec 8 One of China's biggest life insurers and a leading luxury auto dealer priced $2.3 billion in IPOs at the low end of expectations, a sign that shaky confidence in global markets is weighing on investor demand for initial public offerings.

The deals are part of up to $7.6 billion in Hong Kong and mainland China IPOs this week as companies look to raise funds ahead of what some predict could be an even tougher year next year.

"It's a tough time, certainly, to expect particularly aggressive pricing," said Michael Kurtz, chief Asia equity strategist at Nomura International in Hong Kong.

"It's an extremely difficult time to be able to have visibility on growth in corporate earnings over the next couple of years, at least until some substantial macro uncertainties are resolved, most of which are really external to Asia."

New China Life Insurance Co Ltd, the country's third-biggest life insurer, raised about $1.9 billion in a dual Hong Kong and Shanghai IPO, while Baoxin Auto Group Ltd tapped Hong Kong markets for $414 million, IFR reported on Thursday.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd and broking firm Haitong Securities Co Ltd are slated to price their IPOs on Friday. The world's largest jewellery retailer is looking to raise up to $2.83 billion and Haitong is targeting up to $1.7 billion.

PART OF THE PACK

New China Life, 15 percent-owned by Swiss insurer Zurich Financial Services AG but controlled by the Chinese government, offered 358.4 million new shares in Hong Kong, priced at HK$28.5 each, near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$28.2-HK$34.33 per share.

The company also offered 158.8 million shares in Shanghai, priced at 23.25 yuan ($3.653) each, near the bottom of a 23-28 yuan range, IFR added.

"As things stand, I'd say this stock is not attractive," said Patricia Cheng, insurance analyst at CLSA Asia-Pacific Markets. "There's nothing that distinguishes New China from the rest of the pack."

Baoxin Auto, a dealer in Eastern China for the world's biggest luxury carmaker Bayerische Motoren Werke AG, offered 379.32 million new shares at HK$8.50 each, at the bottom of an indicative range of HK$8.50-HK$10.80.

($1 = 7.774 Hong Kong Dollars)

($1 = 6.364 Chinese Yuan) (Additonal reporting by Fiona Lau, Jing Song and Denny Thomas, Editing by Ian Geoghegan)