* Asia imports 1.07 mln bpd Iranian oil in Nov, up 11.1 pct
y/y
* Asia's Jan-Nov imports from Iran at 1.11 mln bpd, up 19.5
pct
* Low Iran supplies helpful for balancing market-industry
source
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Dec 26 Asian imports of Iranian crude
climbed above 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in November, after
dropping to a one-year trough below that level in the previous
month, as higher seasonal demand during winter boosted
purchases.
Arrivals of Iranian crude over January to November jumped
19.5 percent on year, led by India that ramped up imports
earlier in 2014 following an easing of Western sanctions over
Tehran's disputed nuclear activities.
But overseas purchases by Asia, which is home to the top
four buyers of Iranian oil, could be hit by the uncertainty over
when Tehran and world powers would be able to settle a 12-year
dispute over Iran's nuclear ambitions, industry sources said.
Iran and the United States, France, Germany, Britain, China
and Russia failed last month to meet a self-imposed deadline to
resolve the standoff, extending the talks for seven more months
and pushing back any recovery of Iranian oil exports to higher
levels to sometime next year at the earliest.
Under an interim agreement, Iran is allowed to keep exports
at about 1 million bpd, versus 2.2 million bpd before toughened
sanctions were put in place in 2012.
Western officials said they were aiming to secure an
agreement on the substance of a final accord by March but that
more time would be needed to reach a consensus on the
all-important technical details.
"My impression is both sides still have some gaps that they
just would not be able to fill," said Ken Hasegawa, commodity
sales manager at Newedge. "Amid crude oversupply, no one would
be in trouble if Iran's lower production continues for the time
being, and that is helping balance the market."
But some analysts believe that a near 50 percent plunge in
oil prices since June may soon compel Iran to a final agreement.
Imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China, India, Japan
and South Korea - have averaged 1.11 million bpd over
January-November this year, due to soaring imports by the first
two after the partial easing of sanctions.
The four buyers together took in 1.07 million bpd of Iran's
crude last month, up 11.1 percent year on year, government and
tanker-tracking data shows.
The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd
for last month and the year to date.
Nation Nov-14 Nov-13 yr/yr pct
China 517,560 531,000 -2.6
India 250,600 219,700 14.1
Korea 136,600 128,433 6.4
Japan 163,223 82,300 98.3
Total 1,067,983 961,433 11.1
Nation Jan-Nov 2014 Jan-Nov 2013 yr/yr pct
China 544,100 421,000 29.3
India 270,100 196,200 37.7
Korea 122,581 132,269 -7.3
Japan 172,361 178,539 -3.5
Total 1,109,142 928,008 19.5
