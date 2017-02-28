* Asian buyers take 1.64 mln bpd of Iran oil in Jan -data
* That is up around two-thirds year-on-year
* But marks a third monthly decline
* India retakes top buyer spot, Japan imports up 7.9 pct
yr/yr
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, Feb 28 Imports of Iranian crude by Asia's
four main buyers of the oil rose about two-thirds in January
from a year ago when levels were lower as Western sanctions on
Tehran had only just been lifted.
Iran's top four Asian buyers - China, India, South Korea and
Japan - imported 1.64 million barrels per day (bpd) last month,
up 67.6 percent on a year earlier, government and ship-tracking
data showed.
But that volume was the lowest in six months and marked a
third straight month of decline from last year's peak of 1.99
million bpd hit in October, according to data from the
International Energy Agency.
Iran was exempted from an OPEC deal to reduce output by 1.2
million bpd starting Jan. 1, a victory for Tehran which has
argued it needs to regain the market share it lost under Western
sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme.
Industry sources have said Iran has been offering discounts
to buyers who increase purchases.
Japan's trade ministry on Tuesday released official data
showing its imports rose 7.9 percent from a year earlier to
209,319 bpd last month.
India's imports more than tripled to 554,600 bpd, topping
China's for the first time since November. South Korean imports
more than doubled to 478,032 bpd, also beating China, to become
the second-biggest buyer in Asia.
Iran's total crude and condensate exports for February to
global markets including Europe will be just over 2.20 million
bpd, up from 2.16 million bpd last month, which is the lowest
rate since July, an industry source familiar with the matter has
said.
Looking ahead, Japan will likely skip Iran crude loading in
March as buyers are waiting for the government to extend
sovereign ship insurance in the new fiscal year that starts in
April.
The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd
for last month.
Nation Jan-17 Jan-16 yr/yr pct
China 402,750 408,100 -1.3
India 554,600 170,700 225.0
Japan 209,319 194,056 7.9
Korea 478,032 208,613 129.1
Total 1,644,701 981,469 67.6
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Joseph Radford)