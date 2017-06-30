* Asia imports 1.60 mln bpd of Iran oil in May, down 1.7 pct
yr/yr
* Japan imports tumble 47.8 pct yr/yr due in part to
turnaround
* Jan-May Asia imports up 30.5 pct yr/yr
By Osamu Tsukimori
TOKYO, June 30 Imports of Iranian crude by its
four main buyers in Asia fell 2 percent in May from a year ago,
marking the first year-on-year decline since January 2016, when
Western sanctions were lifted leading to a spike in Tehran's
exports.
Iran's top four Asian buyers - China, India, South Korea and
Japan - imported 1.60 million barrels per day (bpd) last month,
government and ship-tracking data showed.
Iran was exempted from the Organization of the Petroleum
Exporting Countries agreement to reduce output by 1.2 million
bpd that began this year, a victory for Tehran which has argued
it needs to regain the market share it lost under Western
sanctions over its disputed nuclear programme.
Overall Iranian oil output was hovering at more than 3.9
million bpd and is expected to reach 4 million bpd by March
2018, Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said this month.
Iran's oil exports to the West surged in May to their
highest level since sanctions were lifted, a source familiar
with Iranian oil exports said.
Looking ahead, Iran's crude oil exports in July are set to
fall 7 percent from this month's three-month high, mainly due to
a decline in exports to Europe, a person with knowledge of the
Middle Eastern country's tanker loading schedule said.
Japan's trade ministry on Friday released official data
showing its Iranian imports tumbled by nearly half, reflecting
lower demand because of the refinery maintenance season.
The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd
for last month and the year to date.
Nation May-17 May-16 yr/yr pct
China 681,762 619,300 10.1
India 487,600 379,200 28.6
Japan 160,551 307,691 -47.8
Korea 265,516 316,839 -16.2
Total 1,595,429 1,623,030 -1.7
Nation Jan-May 2017 Jan-May 2016 yr/yr pct
China 600,597 565,167 6.3
India 548,200 334,100 64.1
Japan 172,974 192,181 -10.0
Korea 444,185 261,743 69.7
Total 1,765,956 1,353,191 30.5
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Christian
Schmollinger)