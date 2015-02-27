* Iran sales to Asia below 1 mln bpd in Jan, first time since Oct * Asia imports of Iranian oil fall 21.5 pct y/y * Cautious optimism on Iran's nuclear deal with West TOKYO, Feb 27 Asian imports of Iranian crude fell nearly 22 percent from a year ago to below 1 million barrels per day (bpd) in January, led by cuts in India, where refiners had been asked to curtail orders ahead of a visit by U.S. President Barack Obama. Imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China, India, Japan and South Korea - averaged 982,525 bpd last month, the first time the level had dropped below the 1 million bpd mark since October last year, government and trade data showed. With the imports again below the level allowed under an interim agreement on Iran's disputed nuclear programme, the country's oil sales are unlikely to roil talks scheduled for next week, as a deadline for an initial accord looms. "The scope of what the U.S. is trying to achieve has been narrowed quite significantly. In that respect the prospects for a deal have improved," Torbjorn Soldvedt, principle Middle East and North Africa analyst at risk consultancy Verisk Maplecroft, told Reuters Global Oil Forum. "A sudden lifting of the oil embargo in the event of a deal seems unlikely though," he said. India led the way in January, with its imports falling a third as refiners responded to a government request to curtail purchases after a period of high imports and to avoid criticism during Obama's visit late last month. The United States has made some progress in talks with Iran on its nuclear programme, a senior U.S. official said early this week, but both sides said much remained to be done. Iran agreed with the United States and five other world powers in 2013 to work towards a final agreement on its nuclear programme in exchange for the relaxation of some sanctions. After two earlier deadlines were missed, the aim now is to reach a political understanding by the end of March and a lasting agreement by a June 30 deadline. Without a final agreement most of Iran's Asian buyers are unlikely to increase imports except China, sources have said. Nevertheless, Iran is sidestepping Western sanctions and managing to sell hundreds of thousands of tonnes of fuel oil every month, trading sources said this month. The West is worried that Iran's nuclear activities are aimed at making a weapon, while Tehran says its uranium enrichment programme is only for power generation. Under the interim agreement of November 2013, Iran is allowed to keep exports at about 1 million bpd versus shipments of around 2.2 million bpd before toughened sanctions were put in place in early 2012. The following table shows Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd for last month. Country Jan-15 Jan-14 yr/yr pct China 469,000 564,536 -16.9 India 273,500 412,000 -33.6 Japan 175,326 210,517 -16.7 South Korea 64,699 65,064 -0.6 Total 982,525 1,252,117 -21.5 (Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick, Osamu Tsukimori and Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen; Writing by Aaron Sheldrick; Editing by Tom Hogue)