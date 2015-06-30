* Imports in May at 1.2 mln bpd, highest since December 2014 * Jan-May imports from Iran slightly over 1 mln bpd * Nuclear talks likely to extend past June 30 deadline By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO, June 30 Asian imports of Iranian crude rose to the highest level this year in May, although buyers may have to curb any further increases if negotiators up against a deadline fail to reach a final deal on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme. A deal between Iran and six world powers would resolve a 12-year standoff over the Islamic nation's nuclear work in exchange for relief from sanctions, which could eventually send millions of barrels flooding into an already saturated market. Iran has as much as 40 million barrels of oil stored in tankers and aims to increase output by 500,000 barrels per day (bpd) within a month of sanctions being lifted and up to 1 million bpd within six or seven months. Iran, the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Russia and China reached a tentative framework for a nuclear pact on April 2 but several issues remain unresolved. They have a self-imposed June 30 deadline to arrive at a comprehensive agreement and talks are now expected to stretch into July. "I think we will probably have to wait six months till we see officially sanctioned exports out of Iran going forward," said David Fyfe, head of market research and analysis at Gunvor in Singapore. Imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China, India, Japan and South Korea - totalled 1.2 million bpd last month, down 1.9 percent from a year ago and the highest since 1.21 million bpd in December, government and tanker-tracking data showed. The imports have been slowly creeping up this year, but a failure to reach a deal this week would likely mean monthly shipments would be brought back closer to the about 1 million bpd currently allowed by sanctions. Iran is keen to recover market share lost under the U.S. and European Union sanctions that curbed its exports to around that level by the end of 2013, from 2.5 million bpd in 2011. "If oil-related sanctions are lifted, Iran will look to regain export market share, competing with other OPEC members," said Alexander Metelitsa, analyst at the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). Over the first five months of 2015 Asian buyers took in just over a million bpd. In May, all buyers except China increased their purchases of Iranian oil, with the Chinese shipments hitting the lowest in four months as overall crude imports dropped during the country's spring refinery maintenance season. Japan's purchases rose 5 percent in May from a year earlier to 190,924 bpd, trade ministry data showed on Tuesday. South Korean imports nearly doubled, according to data released earlier. India's imports of Iranian crude oil rose 66 percent from a year earlier in to their highest level since March 2014. Two months earlier India had imported no oil from Iran for the first time in at least a decade. The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd for May and the year to date. Country May-15 May-14 yr/yr pct China 518,400 757,900 -31.6 India 368,000 221,600 66.1 Japan 190,924 181,892 5 S. Korea 128,041 67,230 90.5 Total 1,205,365 1,228,622 -1.9 Country Jan-May 2015 Jan-May 2014 yr/yr pct China 573,100 646,856 -11.4 India 203,100 303,600 -33 Japan 188,649 168,870 11.7 S. Korea 119,395 121,868 -2 Total 1,084,244 1,241,194 -12.6 (Additional reporting by Florence Tan in SINGAPORE, Meeyoung Cho in SEOUL and Yuka Obayashi in TOKYO; Editing by Tom Hogue)