(Corrects figure in final paragraph to 158,608 bpd) By Aaron Sheldrick TOKYO, July 31 Asian imports of Iranian oil fell slightly from a year ago in July following a landmark agreement on Tehran's disputed nuclear programme that may pave the way for an increase in crude exports as early as next year. Imports by Iran's four biggest buyers - China, India, Japan and South Korea - totalled just over 1 million barrels per day (bpd) last month, down 1.3 percent from a year earlier, government and tanker-tracking data showed. Tehran is eager to recover market share lost under U.S. and European Union sanctions and boost growth after decades of diplomatic and economic isolation. The sanctions were designed to keep its exports at around 1 million bpd, down from 2.5 million bpd in 2011, and get Tehran to negotiate on the disputed programme, which Western powers say was a cover for building an atomic bomb. Iran has constantly denied it wants a nuclear weapon. Under the accord reached in Vienna on July 14, Iran will be subject to longer-term restrictions on its nuclear programme in return for the removal of U.S., U.N. and European sanctions. The target date is mid-December for the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) "to declare compliance and thus fire the starter's pistol for lifting of sanctions," Scott Lucas, professor of International Politics at the University of Birmingham, England, told the Reuters Global Oil Forum. Getting actual sanctions relief will depend on the speed with which Iran carries out the removal of centrifuges, he added. President Barack Obama on Sunday was a step closer to having sufficient backing to ensure the deal stands, with another Democrat senator supporting the agreement. Obama needs to muster 34 votes to ensure lawmakers cannot kill the deal and now has 31 supporters. Diplomatic ties have been restored between Britain and Iran and a steady stream of diplomats and business executives have made the pilgrimage to Tehran to prepare for post-sanctions business opportunities. For the first seven months of 2015, Asian buyers took in almost 1.1 million bpd, down about 8 percent from a year earlier. Japan's purchases rose more than 20 percent in July from a year earlier to 158,608 bpd, trade ministry data showed on Friday. The following tables show Asia's Iran crude imports in bpd for June and the year to date. Country July-15 July-14 yr/yr pct China 575,700 558,865 3.0 India 215,400 210,300 2.4 Japan 158,608 129,990 22.2 Korea 66,710 130,226 -48.8 Total 1,016,418 1,029,381 -1.3 Country Jan-July 2015 Jan-July 2014 yr/yr pct China 587,400 617,670 -4.9 India 216,400 270,600 -20.0 Japan 170,727 165,989 2.9 Korea 111,665 125,467 -11.0 Total 1,086,192 1,179,726 -7.9 (Additional reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Pullin)