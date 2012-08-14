* Jet fuel arbitrage economics now profitable, say traders

* Spot cargoes expected to move over next few weeks

* Freight rates higher amid rise in enquiries - shipbrokers

By Jessica Jaganathan

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 Asian traders are readying to ship spot jet fuel cargoes to the U.S. West Coast, where supply has tightened and prices have increased after a fire halted the crude distillation unit at California's second-largest refinery, traders said on Tuesday.

Arbitrage economics to ship jet fuel from North Asia to the U.S. West Coast are now profitable, so there would be an increase in spot jet fuel cargoes on that route over coming weeks, traders said.

Chevron Corp's 245,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Richmond, California, may be shut for at least four to six months after a major fire at its crude distillation unit last week, industry intelligence group IIP Energy said in a report that suggested the outage may be twice as long as feared.

Oil trader Vitol SA and Chevron have been making enquiries to move jet fuel to the U.S. West Coast this week, but no fixtures have yet been made, traders and shipbrokers said.

Oil major BP Plc recently bought a jet fuel cargo from Taiwan's Formosa Petrochemical Corp for loading in mid-September, which could be shipped to the United States if the economics remain favourable, traders said.

"Cargoes will move now that the arbitrage is open, so it's really a question of when and if they can get favourable freight rates," said a Singapore-based trader.

While term cargoes are regularly sent to the U.S. West Coast from Asia, it is unusual for spot cargoes to move unless arbitrage economics make such shipments profitable. Jet fuel spot cargoes usually move from South Korea to the U.S. West Coast about three to four times a year, a trader said.

Term cargoes are regularly sent to airlines based in Hawaii, Alaska and Vancouver and they usually land on the U.S. West Coast, a second trader said.

FREIGHT RATES INCREASE

Freight rates for the medium-range vessels used to carry clean products from South Korea to the U.S. West Coast have risen about 6 percent since the Chevron refinery fire, suggesting an increase in enquiries, shipbrokers said.

The rate has increased from $1.2 million prior to the fire to $1.27 million this week, one of them said, adding that one vessel was even fixed at $1.6 million last week, but the deal later fell through.

Although profitable under current freight rates, shipments next month could be limited as very few spot cargoes are available in September, said traders and refining sources.

Most South Korean refiners have sold out their jet fuel cargoes for September amid supply constraints elsewhere in the region after refinery maintenance increased demand, they said. But the situation should improve from October with some Asian refineries expected come back online.

The improved profitability of the Asia-U.S. route also comes as European demand for jet fuel is set to fall with the end of peak summer demand and the Olympic Games in London, traders said.

"This will mean that more traders and majors in Asia will now eye sending cargoes to the U.S., especially as we are about to enter a low demand period for jet fuel," said a North Asian trader.