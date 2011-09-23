By Michael Flaherty and Sumeet Chatterjee
| HONG KONG/MUMBAI Sept 23
HONG KONG/MUMBAI Sept 23 Firings are picking up
pace at foreign banks across Asia, with industry professionals
and headhunters saying more rounds are set to come.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, Asia's rapid economic
growth led to an expansion of the banking industry in the
region, with most foreign banks insulated from deeper cuts that
occurred along the way in the United States and Europe.
While banks may still see less of a hit across Asia than
other parts of the world, hopes of being immune from a major
culling ended in the past few weeks, with pink slips hitting
most foreign financial institutions across the region.
"There's hardly anyone in the market who is looking to hire.
Only business critical positions are getting filled," said
Aditya Modi, Partner at Transcend HR Solutions, a Mumbai-based
financial services placement agency.
"It looks like we are heading towards 2008 in terms of
hiring trends."
Massive cuts announced globally by Bank of America Corp
and HSBC Holdings plc are beginning
to make a dent across their Asia offices.
BofA-Merrill Lynch has laid off three of its six Asia
general industry bankers, with more cuts expected in the
investment banking department over the next few weeks, sources
familiar with the matter said. The prime-broking unit has let
staff go as well.
In India, the bank, which has about 1,000 staff in the
country for its banking operations, is cutting about 10 jobs,
most of which are from the investment banking team, sources with
knowledge of the situation said.
Nomura has shed 3 jobs in Mumbai, according to
sources with direct knowledge of the matter, with around 20
positions expected to go across the region, excluding Japan.
Underscoring the region's importance, Nomura's plans so far
for cost reductions in Asia are well below what they are in
Europe, where the bank is expected to cut around 300 jobs.
Despite the importance, job losses are piling up in major
cities like Hong Kong and Singapore.
Barclays has cut staff in Singapore, according to sources
familiar with the matter.
HSBC's Hong Kong business will see 3,000 job losses over the
next three years. The bank has begun laying off people at its
corporate bank in Hong Kong, according to another executive
recruiter who did not want to be named.
The bank has also said that it will increase jobs at a rate
of around 1,000 per year in that same timeframe, focusing on
creating or repositioning roles that are more revenue generating
and client facing.
Swiss bank Credit Suisse is reducing about 20
percent of its staff in the India wealth management unit as part
of its global headcount reduction plans amid tough market
conditions, two sources with knowledge of the situation said
last month.
Out of about 60 people in Credit Suisse's India wealth
management unit, 12 are leaving the firm, the sources said.
"We're going into a financial crisis. There will be multiple
rounds," said a Hong Kong-based executive recruiter, focused on
the financial industry.
All the banks mentioned either declined to comment or could
not immediately be reached for comment.
DEALS SHELVED
Asia's investment banking industry is heavily reliant on the
equity capital markets, which by some estimates accounts for
around two-thirds of banks' revenues in the region.
While some offerings are pushing through in the current
market turmoil, most deals are getting shelved or canceled.
The big question for the bankers involved is whether markets
will pick up again in a few months, or a few quarters.
The prospect of a quick recovery is quite dim, even in Asia,
where markets last time quickly regained steam.
Certain parts of the bank remain running at full tilt, such
as parts of the brokerage unit, said an investment banker at a
U.S. bank. The rest, is pretty quiet, the banker said.
"It's really grim," said a managing director at a foreign
bank, who did not want to be identified. "And people expect it
to remain this way for quite a while."
(Additional reporting by Denny Thomas; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)