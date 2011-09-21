SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Japan's Chubu Electric Power
will need to import around 12 million tonnes of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) this fiscal year, up from 10 million
tonnes last year, to replace lost nuclear power from the March
11 earthquake, a company executive said on Wednesday.
The shutdown of many nuclear reactors in Japan boosted Chubu
Electric's LNG needs by 3 million tonnes from initial demand
expectations of 9 million tonnes this fiscal year, which runs
from April to March, said Yasushi Asano, general LNG manager, on
the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore. The
Japanese company gets most of its LNG supplies from Qatargas.
