SINGAPORE, Sept 21 Japan's Chubu Electric Power will need to import around 12 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) this fiscal year, up from 10 million tonnes last year, to replace lost nuclear power from the March 11 earthquake, a company executive said on Wednesday.

The shutdown of many nuclear reactors in Japan boosted Chubu Electric's LNG needs by 3 million tonnes from initial demand expectations of 9 million tonnes this fiscal year, which runs from April to March, said Yasushi Asano, general LNG manager, on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore. The Japanese company gets most of its LNG supplies from Qatargas. (Reporting by Randy Fabi)