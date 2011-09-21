SINGAPORE, Sept 21 State-run gas utility GAIL India will open up a trading desk in Singapore in the next few months that could eventually seek outside customers, a company executive said.

"Since all the big players are here and our requirements are growing, we would like to activate our subsidiary as a trading arm in a matter of a couple of months," said Rajeev Mathur, GAIL's executive director, on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore.

"We will first use it for our own requirements then look at trading on a larger platform."

GAIL's chairman in July said he wanted to set up a trading desk in Singapore to take advantage of the city-state's favourable tax regime and cater to demand for the fuel in Asia.

India has a double taxation avoidance agreement with the island nation.

The utility owns India's biggest gas pipeline network of about 8,700 kilometres with capacity to transmit about 170 million cubic metres of gas daily. (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Himani Sarkar)