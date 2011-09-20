* Prices could soon become problem for India buyers
* LNG supplies likely to remain tight until 2018
* Philippines hopes prices fall before it imports
(New throughout)
By Randy Fabi
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Skyrocketing prices of
liquefied natural gas (LNG) could soon cut into demand growth
and delay import infrastructure projects in India, the
Philippines and other Asian countries, industry executives said
on Tuesday.
Asian spot LNG prices have surged to above $16 per million
British thermal units (mmBtu) since the March 11 earthquake and
tsunami in Japan, when prices stood around $10 per mmBtu.
LNG-AS
"If the spot prices continue to rise the way they were going
for the last few months, there will be some issues with
customers," R.K. Garg, finance director for Petronet LNG
, told reporters at an industry conference in
Singapore.
"We did not expect prices to go that high because of the
Japan earthquake. We are hopeful it is only a matter of time for
prices to run their course."
Imports into Japan hit records in August as the world's top
importer continued to struggle with power generation after the
quake knocked out a large portion of its nuclear power supply.
TIGHT SUPPLIES
Japan's unprecedented LNG demand, limited import
infrastructure in Asia, and delays in Australian export projects
are likely to keep supplies tight and prices high in the region
until 2018, said Abdul Rahim Hashim, president of the Malaysian
Gas Association.
India's LNG import capacity is expected to surge to 47.5
million tonnes annually in 2015/16 and 62.5 mtpa in 2019/20,
said Garg.
But India's LNG demand is very cost-sensitive and imports
are seen limited if prices stay at current levels, Garg said.
China's appetite for LNG could also be affected if prices
continue to rally since importers already lose billions of
dollars a year due to government policy requiring the use of
long-term contracts, said Stephen Thompson, Asia Pacific LNG
manager for Poten & Partners.
Chinese LNG demand is expected to reach more than 30 million
tonnes a year by 2015, and the nation is expected to surpass
South Korea as the No. 2 LNG importer by around 2020.
In the Philippines, the government is hoping LNG prices will
fall by the time it starts to import supplies, expected around
2016.
"Right now LNG prices are a bit on the high side because
everyone is buying it, but perhaps four to five years from now
it will level off a bit," said Energy Undersecretary Jose Layug.
Top LNG exporter Qatar is boosting shipments to Asia, while
fourth largest exporter Australia has more than $200 billion
worth of LNG projects on the drawing board and aims to triple
production to 60 million tonnes a year by 2020 to help meet
Asian demand.
(Editing by Rebekah Kebede and Clarence Fernandez)