LONDON, June 6 A global glut of liquefied
natural gas (LNG) supplies from 2015, led by U.S. and Australian
exports, will empower top Asian consumers and weaken the
influence of oil on how gas is priced, leading to cheaper
imports, Eurasia Group analysts said.
Booming supplies will drive trade in LNG and prompt a
convergence of global gas prices that will "accelerate the move
away from oil-linked pricing after 2015 in Asia's longterm
contracts," the New York-based political risk consulting firm,
said in a report on Wednesday.
Top Asian importers currently pay the highest prices in the
world to import LNG, chiefly because their supplies are linked
to relatively high oil prices as well as due to surging regional
demand following Japan's nuclear reactor outages since the
earthquake and tsunami in March 2011.
Cargoes of spot LNG in Asia currently change hands for
double the price in Europe.
"Another key factor in the convergence of worldwide prices
will be North American gas exports, which will introduce a
market-based price structure in LNG trade, creating competition
with traditional suppliers," Eurasia Group said.
It expects 230 million tonnes of new LNG supply to reach
global markets between 2015 and 2020, forcing established
suppliers of the fuel to compete with newcomers.
This will lead to sweeping price reductions and undercut
oil-indexation as the main method of pricing the fuel.
Abundant LNG supplies after 2015 from the United States,
Australia, East Africa and the Mediterranean will increase
buyers' security of supply, particularly among Asian customers,
and trigger a slow global convergence of pricing, they said.
Surging shale gas production in the United States is poised
to transform global energy markets as the country prepares to
become a net exporter of gas. The first export plant operated by
Cheniere Energy in the Gulf of Mexico is due to start up
in 2016, while several further plants await regulatory
approvals.
Despite the important U.S. role, Australia is set to
overtake Qatar as the world's biggest exporter, although cost
overruns, delays, environmental opposition, and the possibility
of tax changes and new rules reserving gas for the domestic
market could hinder its rise, Eurasia Group said.
"The supply boom and diversification of sources could
accelerate changes to the pricing structure of long-term gas
contracts by moving away from pure oil indexation," it said.
"New LNG supply from the U.S. will contribute to this
pricing change by using prices linked to the NYSE Henry Hub
futures," which are currently more than nine times
cheaper than equivalent prices in Asia.
"That change could encourage the decoupling of gas prices
from oil prices and exert downward pressure on gas prices," it
said.
