SINGAPORE, Sept 20 India's liquefied natural gas (LNG) import capacity will jump more than three-fold by the middle of the decade and will more than quadruple by the end of the decade, an industry executive said on Tuesday.

India's LNG import capacity will reach 47.5 million tonnes per annum in 2015-16 and 62.5 mtpa in 2019-20, said R.K. Garg, finance director for Petronet LNG , at an industry conference in Singapore.

Its current import capacity is 13.5 mtpa.

Following is a table detailing India's planned LNG import capacity this decade:

LNG TERMINAL 2011-12 2015-16 2019-20 STATUS

Dahej 10.0 15.0 17.5 In Operation

Hazira 3.5 5.0 5.0 In Operation

Kochi 5.0 7.5 Under Construction

Dabhol 5.0 5.0 Under Construction

East Coast 5.0 5.0 Proposed

Mundra 5.0 5.0 Proposed

Ennore 5.0 5.0 Proposed

West Coast 2.5 2.5 Planned

Pipavav 5.0 Planned

Jamnagar 5.0 Planned

Total 13.5 47.5 62.5

Source: R.K. Garg, finance director for Petronet LNG (Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Michael Urquhart)