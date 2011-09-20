(Adds table)
SINGAPORE, Sept 20 India's liquefied natural gas
(LNG) import capacity will jump more than three-fold by the
middle of the decade and will more than quadruple by the end of
the decade, an industry executive said on Tuesday.
India's LNG import capacity will reach 47.5 million tonnes
per annum in 2015-16 and 62.5 mtpa in 2019-20, said R.K. Garg,
finance director for Petronet LNG , at an industry
conference in Singapore.
Its current import capacity is 13.5 mtpa.
Following is a table detailing India's planned LNG import
capacity this decade:
LNG TERMINAL 2011-12 2015-16 2019-20 STATUS
Dahej 10.0 15.0 17.5 In Operation
Hazira 3.5 5.0 5.0 In Operation
Kochi 5.0 7.5 Under Construction
Dabhol 5.0 5.0 Under Construction
East Coast 5.0 5.0 Proposed
Mundra 5.0 5.0 Proposed
Ennore 5.0 5.0 Proposed
West Coast 2.5 2.5 Planned
Pipavav 5.0 Planned
Jamnagar 5.0 Planned
Total 13.5 47.5 62.5
Source: R.K. Garg, finance director for Petronet LNG
