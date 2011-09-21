SINGAPORE, Sept 21 South Korean demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) could surge nearly 40 percent in the next decade due to rising consumer and industrial needs in Asia's fourth largest economy, a senior industry official said on Wednesday.

South Korea is the world's second biggest LNG importer after Japan, and its demand for LNG could surge as high as 44 million tonnes within 13 years, surpassing government expectations for imports to remain relatively steady at around 34 million tonnes.

"We can see in 2024 that volume could be 34 million tonnes per annum, but many industry experts are expecting 10 million tonnes on top of that," said K.J. Oh, team leader of LNG procurement for Korean oil refiner GS Caltex , at an industry conference in Singapore.

The following is a breakdown of expected South Korean LNG demand for the next 13 years:

SOURCES OF DEMAND 2010 2015 2020 2024*

City gas 17 19 20 22

Power 15 16 13 12

Total: 32 35 33 34

*Industry experts forecast an additional 10 million tonnes will be needed in 2024. (Reporting by Randy Fabi, editing by Miral Fahmy)