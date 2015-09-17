* Glencore sees "spectacular growth" in LNG trading
* Trafigura, Vitol, Glencore, others to boost spot market
volumes
* Glencore to double LNG trading team, trade up to 50
cargoes
By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen
SINGAPORE, Sept 17 Mining and trading giant
Glencore is mounting a challenge to Trafigura and Vitol to
become the top merchant trader of liquefied natural gas, as a
market in which sales are largely frozen into decades-long
contracts looks set to thaw.
Trafigura recently adopted tactics developed from
years of trading oil to become the world's top LNG merchant,
investing in logistics and storage, while also providing credit
and shouldering risk for buyers.
Glencore, on the other hand, plans to double its
global LNG trading team and trade as many as 50 cargoes of the
super-chilled fuel over the next year - almost twice what
Trafigura traded in its fiscal year to Sept. 30, 2014.
LNG could soon surpass iron ore as the world's
second-biggest traded commodity, with estimates of the market's
worth ranging between $90 billion and $150 billion.
"The opportunity for growth in LNG trading is spectacular,"
said Glencore's global head of LNG, Gordon Waters, who joined in
July after 18 years at BP.
Trading companies, which industry sources say have so far
accounted for less than 10 percent of overall LNG trade, could
help trigger a more liquid Asian LNG market, with exchanges from
Singapore to Tokyo launching indices and futures contracts in
preparation.
Waters was in a team at BP that took it from selling LNG via
long-term contracts to being a key player in spot and short-term
trade. "The idea is to do that all over again," he told Reuters.
Glencore - which has had a limited presence in LNG up to
this point - plans to trade some 40 to 50 cargoes on spot or
short-term deals over the next year and double the size of its
three-trader team based in Singapore, London and Madrid.
"Come back in 12 months, and I think you'll notice a rapid
growth," Waters said.
Glencore's planned volumes would be just under what some
analysts say Trafigura could sell in the year to the end of this
month, after the latter sold 1.7 million tonnes of spot LNG, or
about 28 cargoes, the previous fiscal year.
Trafigura declined to provide further details in its volumes
and market strategies.
Vitol says on its website it delivered over 1
million tonnes of LNG worldwide in 2014.
A Vitol spokeswoman declined to provide more details on its
volumes, but said the trading house had been "at it years before
anyone else, despite lots of noise in the last couple of years
from Trafigura."
GLENCORE TO TRADE ABOUT 5 PCT OF SPOT MARKET
Sudden oversupply and the development of financial
derivatives have allowed "new species to emerge in LNG," such as
trading houses and banks, including his own, said Jogchum
Brinksma, managing director at Citigroup Global Commodities, at
this month's World LNG Series in Singapore.
Other merchants trading LNG include Noble Group
and Gunvor.
Glencore's LNG plans come as the commodity market slump
caused its share price to nosedive around 60 percent this year,
forcing it to suspend dividends and sell new shares to cut its
$30 billion debt pile.
With spot and short-term deals accounting for some 25-30
percent of the 260 million tonnes expected to be sold globally
this year, Glencore's share of the traded volumes, if it were to
handle 50 cargoes, would be roughly 5 percent, according to
calculations by Credit Suisse.
Energy consultancy Timera Energy estimates that there are
more than 36 million tonnes of annual liquefaction capacity
entering the LNG market across 2015-16, more than half of what
the world's top buyer Japan imports per year.
Asia's LNG market is coming out of half a decade of
tightness, and as output soars, merchants are sweeping up excess
cargoes to trade to Asian utilities that are switching from
long-term supply deals to do more spot trading.
(Editing by Henning Gloystein and Tom Hogue)