SINGAPORE/MILAN, Nov 28 Plummeting oil prices
look set to delay a push by Asian buyers of liquefied natural
gas (LNG) for a pricing mechanism to kickstart spot trading of
the world's fastest growing energy source.
Typical LNG supply contracts often span decades and are
based on the price of oil, the world's most traded energy
product. As a result, rising oil prices in recent years have
increased the cost of importing oil-linked LNG for power
utilities in Japan, South Korea and China.
But the utilities have not been able to fully pass on the
higher cost to end-users, constrained by prevailing electricity
prices. That has led to financial losses, and in the case of
Japan, contributed to its record trade deficit.
In response, LNG buyers have been seeking to develop a
viable spot market for LNG to de-couple from oil.
"The Asian price doesn't reflect supply and demand," said
Hiroki Sato, head of trading at Chubu Electric, Japan's
second-biggest LNG trader.
The first sea-borne exports of U.S. shale gas are expected
in Asia next year, while a wave of Australian output is also
coming on stream over the next four years, giving a boost to
spot buyers by increasing supply.
"From a buyer's perspective, this is clearly the time to try
to encourage a proper LNG index," said Davis Morris, head of LNG
trading at Germany's E.ON in Singapore.
Spot pricing mechanisms do exist, in the form of assessments
by price reporting agencies like Platts. But they lack liquidity
and a parallel futures market that can be used for hedging.
Chubu is teaming up with Japan's biggest LNG buyer Tokyo
Electric Power Co (Tepco) in a new joint venture that
aims to cut imports under long-term contracts to about half from
above 90 percent now, potentially injecting badly-needed
liquidity into LNG spot markets.
Yet Japan's efforts to create a new LNG spot price benchmark
have so far failed, with a forward contract launched in
September on the Japan OTC Exchange yet to attract a single
trade.
Traders say they support the contract, but cite a lack of
spot market liquidity as the main reason why it hasn't taken
off.
Another contender is Singapore, already Asia's main oil
trading hub, which is now building LNG storage facilities, while
the SGX Singapore stock exchange plans to launch LNG futures,
but has given no timeframe.
In China, where soaring demand is expected to rival
established buyers Japan and South Korea by the end of the
decade, Shanghai also wants to become an LNG trading hub with
plans to offer futures contracts.
THREAT OF CHEAP OIL
Tumbling oil prices, however, could put a dent in Asia's
ambitions to establish liquid and independent LNG trading.
Most energy buyers welcome the near-40 percent drop in oil
prices since mid-June, but as oil becomes cheaper, the long-term
LNG deals linked to it grow more attractive.
"If we leave it too late, the domination of oil will be
enhanced once again," said E.ON's Morris.
LNG also faces another pricing model once U.S. LNG exports
to Asia ramp up in the coming years.
U.S. LNG will be based on the Henry Hub gas price index
, which will provide an alternative for buyers to oil,
although it will make them more dependent on price movements
within the United States, such as volatility caused by extreme
North American weather.
However, LNG suppliers still see a role for spot pricing.
"We believe that LNG pricing in the Asia-Pacific will remain
dominated by oil-linkages, but that dominance may be reduced
over time," said Mark Abbotsford, head of trading at Australia's
Woodside.
Rival Santos, which is building the $18.5 billion Gladstone
LNG project, said ths week it expects up to 25 percent of LNG
volumes over the next 10 years to be spot or short term traded.
