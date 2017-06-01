(Repeats article without changes to text)
* Qatar warns LNG buyers as they seek better terms amid
oversupply
* Lawyers point to European natural gas arbitration as
precedent
* Freeing up LNG from term contracts key to boosting spot
market
* Singapore wants to be LNG arbitration hub for Asian LNG
trade
* Trafigura proposes Singapore as Asian LNG arbitration
venue
By Mark Tay
SINGAPORE, Jun 1 A spat brewing between Qatar,
the world's No.1 producer of liquefied natural gas (LNG), and
its biggest customers in Japan underscores rising tensions
between buyers and sellers of the super-chilled fuel as a supply
glut unbalances the market.
Importers of LNG having been pushing for greater benefits
amid the surplus, signing new, cheaper contracts that give them
more flexible terms, while exporters try to preserve long-term
supply deals written in their favour during tighter markets.
Worried some buyers are becoming too bold in their push for
an advantage, Qatar Petroleum warned customers in Japan - by far
the biggest LNG importer - not to press too hard in long-term
supply talks, because it could result in Japanese companies
being squeezed out of Qatari gas projects.
While suppliers have granted more flexible terms on some new
contracts, many are worried buyers could seek arbitration to
renegotiate contracts locking them into decades-long take-or-pay
deals that don't factor in steep price falls, and which often
bar importers from re-selling contracted cargoes.
"Parties (who import LNG) have intimated their frustration
with such clauses," said Nandakumar Ponniya of law firm Baker &
McKenzie.Wong & Leow, although adding that as yet there was no
surge of attempts to force contract changes through arbitration.
Arbitration is a form of legal resolution outside formal
courts in which both sides of a contractual dispute agree to be
bound by the decision of a third party.
While Asia's top LNG buyers in Japan and South Korea -
including JERA, a joint venture between Tokyo Electric
and Chubu Electric, and Korea Gas Corp -
are not saying so publicly, several sources familiar with the
matter said there are high level internal talks over the
possibility of arbitration.
"Virtually all major Asian LNG buyers would like to seek
arbitration. They just don't want to be the first to do so, as
this would likely create negative publicity," said one source
who advises companies on such cases, speaking on condition of
anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter.
"It is safe to say that arbitration is being considered by
most big Asian buyers," one Japanese utility source said.
Asia takes in some 70 percent of global LNG supply. But
unlike in piped natural gas markets in North America and Europe,
most of Asia's purchases are bound up in long-term contracts,
with fixed volumes, caps on price fluctuations and clauses
restricting the destination to a single port or buyer.
Should arbitration be successful, LNG buyers would likely be
allowed to either re-sell excess but contracted cargoes into the
spot market, or be able to adjust supplies more flexibly,
forcing producers to sell more spot LNG.
PRECEDENT
A tide of new LNG, particularly from Australia and the
United States, has pulled Asian spot prices LNG-AS down more
than 70 percent since 2014 to around $5.50 per million British
thermal units.
Like Qatar, other LNG producers on the losing end of the
price falls have warned buyers about pursuing arbitration.
"For anybody to orchestrate an arbitration event would be so
detrimental to their reputation in the market, that it would be
much more expensive to do than to just sit out the contract and
sign a better one (later)," said Maarten Wetselaar, director for
gas and new energies at Royal Dutch Shell, the world's
biggest listed LNG company.
Still, there is precedent. Between 2008 and 2014, European
utilities entered into dozens of arbitration cases, most winning
awards in their favour and freeing up natural gas volumes to be
bought and sold on spot trading hubs.
"It would be quite interesting to see whether and how the
European script plays out in Asia," said Sriram Chakravarthi,
Singapore Academy of Law's Chief Legal Counsel.
European sellers like Norway's Statoil decided it
was preferable to defend market share by offering more flexible
contracts or sell directly into the spot market.
Others, like Russia's Gazprom, were forced under
arbitration to offer better terms. Now, arbitration specialists
are hoping for new business in Asia.
"We see Asian markets in a similar position as European gas
markets at the beginning of the 2000s, and we believe that
contractual disputes, including arbitration proceedings, will
increase in Asia," said Madjid Kubler, an arbitration expert
based in Berlin, Germany.
Past European arbitration cases took place in Paris, London
and Stockholm. Singapore, already working to establish itself as
Asia's trading and legal hub for the commodity sector, is
lobbying heavily to be the region's key LNG arbitration centre.
"Besides being a hub for LNG ... Singapore is a regional
base for many international legal firms specialising in energy
and commodities," said Lee Ark Boon, the chief executive of IE
Singapore, a government body promoting Singapore's trade.
The city-state's ambitions were boosted by commodity trader
Trafigura, which in April launched a standard LNG
master sales and purchase agreement (MSPA) that suggested
dispute resolutions be referred to and resolved by the Singapore
International Arbitration Centre.
(Additional reporting Vera Eckert in FRANKFURT, Osamu Tsukimori
in TOKYO, and Jane Chung in SEOUL; Editing by Henning Gloystein
and Tom Hogue)