SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Thailand's largest energy firm PTT has not cancelled any long-term contracts to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from top exporter Qatar, a senior PTT executive said on Tuesday.

"We are still talking with Qatargas now for the long term. For the long term, we are still talking but I don't want to touch on the details. There is no cancellation," Terdkiat Prommool, vice president of PTT's LNG supply department, told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.

Other PTT executives have said a deal to buy 1 million tonnes a year of LNG from Qatar was cancelled after a recent price surge, and has signed alternative contracts with two suppliers.

Wichai Pornkeratiwat, senior executive vice-president for its gas business, told reporters early this month that PTT was in talks with several suppliers on pricing of the fuel and planned to import 2.5 million tonnes after the middle of 2012 to 2014. But PTT officials had declined to give details of suppliers.

"When things change, we can cancel that. What we signed was just an MOU," Wichai had said referring to a memorandum of understanding PTT inked with Qatar in 2008.

(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)