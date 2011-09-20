SINGAPORE, Sept 20 Thailand's largest energy
firm PTT has not cancelled any long-term contracts to
buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from top exporter Qatar, a
senior PTT executive said on Tuesday.
"We are still talking with Qatargas now for the long term.
For the long term, we are still talking but I don't want to
touch on the details. There is no cancellation," Terdkiat
Prommool, vice president of PTT's LNG supply department, told
reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference.
Other PTT executives have said a deal to buy 1 million
tonnes a year of LNG from Qatar was cancelled after a recent
price surge, and has signed alternative contracts with two
suppliers.
Wichai Pornkeratiwat, senior executive vice-president for
its gas business, told reporters early this month that PTT was
in talks with several suppliers on pricing of the fuel and
planned to import 2.5 million tonnes after the middle of 2012 to
2014. But PTT officials had declined to give details of
suppliers.
"When things change, we can cancel that. What we signed was
just an MOU," Wichai had said referring to a memorandum of
understanding PTT inked with Qatar in 2008.
(Reporting by Randy Fabi; Editing by Ramthan Hussain)