By Jacqueline Poh
| HONG KONG, June 28
HONG KONG, June 28 (Reuters Basis Point) - Excluding Japan,
Asia Pacific syndicated loan volume rose to US$164.5bn in the
first six months of 2013, up 15.5% from the same period last
year, as several large M&A financings boosted lending activity.
M&A lending of US$30.5bn made up 18.5% of Asia Pacific's
total loan volume. M&A loans have already exceeded 2012's
US$28.4bn, which puts 2013 on track to be the second-biggest
year for M&A in a decade.
2013 is likely to see record Asian M&A lending, with more
large deals in the market including a US$4bn loan backing China
pork producer Shuanghui International's acquisition of US firm
Smithfield Foods and a bridge loan for China Mengniu Dairy's
proposed HK$11.4bn (US$1.47bn) takeover of Yashili International
Holdings.
This year could near the record annual M&A loan volume of
US$80bn set in 2007 supported by the then active leveraged
buyout market in Australia.
There were 22 M&A loans completed this first half, including
the largest bridge loan in the past decade, which was raised by
Thailand's TCC Group to buy Singapore's Fraser & Neave. The
bridge was a jumbo S$9.3bn (US$7.3bn) deal lent by only two
local Singaporean banks.
Other notable M&A loans this year include a US$6bn loan
backing China's CNOOC to acquire Canadian firm Nexen, a US$6bn
bridge for Thailand's CP All to buy Siam Makro, and a US$1.85bn
bridge for Malaysia's SapuraKencana to acquire Seadrill's oil
rig business.
Much of the M&A activity is from Chinese firms, which make
up the majority of the region's M&A deals, as they expand their
overseas foothold.
Chinese borrowers were also very active in corporate
financing. In Hong Kong, almost two-thirds of loan volume was
for Chinese corporates tapping for offshore borrowings as they
sought cheaper funding. That helped to boost North Asian loan
volume to US$80.85bn in the first half from last year's
US$58.8bn.
Southeast Asia, meanwhile, recorded US$43.4bn in loan
volume, compared with US$24.7bn this time last year. Much of the
volume was from the two major M&A transactions from Thailand,
which is usually a relatively small market.
Deals for Indonesia, which got its investment grade status
in 2012, were mostly oversubscribed -- across various pricing
ranges, deal sizes and industries. The country's borrowers have
raised US$6bn this year, up from US$3.3bn at the same stage last
year.
In January, Indonesia's state-owned oil and gas company PT
Pertamina (Persero) agreed a US$965m five-year term loan from 29
lenders, while last month, 33 banks joined a US$475m five-year
financing for PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia
(Protelindo).
"I have never seen over 20 retail banks in Indonesian deals
since the 1997 crisis," said Boey Yin Chong, DBS Bank's managing
director for syndicated finance.
Boey said investors wanted to diversify and Indonesia's new
investment grade status made it the perfect alternative
investment channel.
LOOKING AHEAD
Market players expect a strong second half for both North
Asia and Southeast Asia. Alibaba Group's US$8bn refinancing --
the largest refinancing this decade -- will boost the second
half numbers when it closes shortly.
Dealflow in the first half dropped to 480 from 504 as fewer
borrowers refinanced. Refinancing volume was at US$45bn compared
to US$52bn a year ago.
Although North Asia saw many top-tier corporates heading to
the bond market for refinancing earlier this year, market
players expect some to return to the loan market as loan pricing
becomes more attractive.
Market players expect borrowers to refinance early to take
advantage of cheaper funding.
Borrowing costs have fallen, driven by more stability in the
euro zone and the lack of dealflow that led to banks competing
more aggressively for deals.
"An incredible amount of competition from the domestic and
offshore bond market, alongside a self-arranging trend, are all
factors contributing to overall price compression," said Sean
Sykes, Commonwealth Bank of Australia's head of loan markets for
New South Wales and Queensland.
Alibaba almost halved the margin on its latest deal to 225bp
over Libor on a three-year tranche, compared with a blended
460bp margin on last year's US$3bn debut comprising a one-year
and a three-year tranche.
Despite the fall in yield, many deals were oversubscribed as
banks looked to lock in loan assets. The US$750m acquisition
loan for Indonesian firm PT Trans Retail attracted 39 lenders,
and Hong Kong developer Sun Hung Kai Properties' HK$15.2bn loan
was increased by three times from an original target of HK$5bn,
after oversubscription.
New regulatory policies in some markets could help stabilise
pricing for some.
China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE)
recently issued a regulation advising that all foreign banks
follow a new foreign currency loan-to-deposit ratio (LDR). As a
result, US$ loan pricing is expected to go up, market sources
say.