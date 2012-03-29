By Jacqueline Poh
| HONG KONG, March 29
HONG KONG, March 29 First quarter Asia Pacific
syndicated loan volume of $45.15 billion, excluding Japan, was
39 percent lower than a year earlier, according to Thomson
Reuters LPC data.
Lending returned to post-Lehman levels of early 2009 as the
region felt the effects of global deleveraging.Only 157 deals
were completed in the first three months - 36 percent lower than
early 2011 - as high bank funding costs and a dollar squeeze
took a toll on banks' appetite to lend and volatility
discouraged companies from borrowing.
Volume was nearly 40 percent lower than the fourth quarter
of 2011, when 236 deals totalling $74 billion were completed
before deleveraging began to bite.
"2011 year-end was obviously quiet, and that floated into
2012," said Boey Yin Chong, DBS Bank's managing director of
syndicated finance.
Japan, Asia's largest loan market was the only market to
buck the trend and showed greater resilience due to high levels
of domestic bank liquidity.
Japanese loan volume climbed 29 percent to $108 billion in
the first quarter from $83.53 billion a year earlier, but
lending tumbled in all other markets.
Northeast Asia, the largest market in Asia Pacific excluding
Japan saw its lowest-ever first-quarter volume of $20.54 billion
which was 33 percent lower than a year earlier and well below
early 2009 levels.
Southeast Asia saw a dramatic 51 percent fall in volume to
only $8.7 billion from $17.66 billion in the first quarter of
2011. Only $3.44 billion of loans were seen in South Asia,
compared with $5.4 billion in the first three months of 2011.
Australia is traditionally one of Asia Pacific's biggest
markets but volume halved to $9.76 billion from $18 billion a
year earlier.
Asia's two other major markets, Hong Kong -- which is the
home of offshore regional borrowing -- and Singapore were also
hit by low levels of borrowing. Volume fell 60 percent and 43
percent respectively year-on-year.
China and India, the region's emerging markets, were steady
with volume of $10 billion and $3.24 billion showing little
change from the previous quarter.
ANZ was the biggest mandated arranger in the first quarter
for Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by China Development
Bank and Bank of China.
MARKET HOPES FOR BETTER Q2
The fall in volume was attributed to Hong Kong's blue-chip
borrowers opting to take bonds, the strength of local currency
markets and companies' snapping up bilateral loans as
alternative funding sources.
Despite the sharp fall in lending in almost every market,
activity picked up towards the end of the first quarter and
banks are expecting companies to start to tackle looming 2013
loan maturities.
Chinese, Indian and Japanese companies continue to scour the
markets for outbound M&A opportunities and bankers expect an
upturn in activity, with a possible focus on the real estate
sectors in Singapore and Hong Kong.
Second quarter loan volume already looks healthier with
several jumbo loans in the pipeline.
These include the $3 billion privatisation financing for
Chinese e-commerce firm Alibaba and the $2 billion
acquisition deal for Indian conglomerate Tata Communications
.
Refinancing deals had started to return with large deals for
commodities companies including Noble Group and gaming
giants Marina Bay Sands and Melco Crown Entertainment.
"There are a lot of decent-sized deals closing in 2Q," said
John Corrin, ANZ's global head of loan syndications. "The
pipeline has about $10 billion or more counting those deals in
the market currently such as Alibaba, Noble and Tata
Communications."
Siong Ooi, Bank of America Merrill Lynch's managing director
and head of loan syndication for Asia Pacific said: "It's good
to see large transactions such as Alibaba and Noble, with these
deals acting as catalysts for more to come."
(Reporting by Jacqueline Poh)