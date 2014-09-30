REFILE-INVESTMENT FOCUS-'Sweet spot' in European M&A puts floor under valuations
* Corporate confidence returning, environment for M&A in "sweet spot" - Goldman
FRANKFURT, March 17 Private equity firm KKR has struck a deal with six shareholders of GfK that clears the way to squeeze out the German market researcher's minority shareholders.
March 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Friday: