SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, Sept 30 The value of announced M&A deals involving Asia Pacific companies excluding Japan so far this year rose 53.3 percent year-on-year to $552.6 billion, the strongest period for the region since records began in 1980, preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters showed. The volume of China's outbound mergers and acquisitions (M&A), however, fell for the first time in three years as state-owned firms turned cautious in the wake of a slowing economy and President Xi Jinping's crackdown against corruption. M&A advisory fees from completed deals in Asia Pacific hit $1.5 billion so far this year, a 25.4 percent rise compared to the same period in 2013, according to estimates from Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co. Goldman Sachs was the lead manager on the most volume of deals, trouncing Morgan Stanley which slipped to third from first. CITIC was ranked second. Goldman also earned the most fees, followed by Australia's Macquarie Group and Citigroup. Financial adviser Value incl Rank Mkt No. share debt $mln Goldman Sachs & Co 82,398.4 1 14.9 66 CITIC 70,858.9 2 12.8 20 Morgan Stanley 60,860.4 3 11.0 45 Somerley Ltd 54,180.9 4 9.8 24 Bank of America Merrill Lynch 51,394.4 5 9.3 29 Citigroup 48,784.5 6 8.8 67 UBS 47,048.3 7 8.5 39 Deutsche Bank 45,975.9 8 8.3 33 China Securities Co Ltd 45,764.7 9 8.3 20 JP Morgan 28,773.0 10 5.2 50 (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Miral Fahmy)