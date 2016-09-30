HONG KONG, Sept 30 The value of announced acquisition deals for Asia-Pacific firms, excluding Japanese firms, dropped 13.4 percent to $790.3 billion in the first nine months of this year, according to preliminary data released by Thomson Reuters. Completed deals in the same period totalled $496.6 billion, posting a drop of 24.7 percent. Goldman Sachs was the top corporate adviser, working on $127 billion worth of transactions, followed by China International Capital Corp, and Credit Suisse . Advisory fees from completed deals in the first nine months totalled $1.65 billion, down 8.4 percent from a year ago, according to estimates by Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting. Goldman took the top slot, followed by Morgan Stanley and Macquarie Group. Financial advisor Value, including Rank of first-half debt ($ bln) last year Goldman Sachs & Co 127.1 1 China International 115.9 22 Capital Corp Credit Suisse 99.4 10 UBS 88.7 7 JP Morgan 87.3 11 Morgan Stanley 81.0 3 CITIC 64.0 12 HSBC Holdings 62.1 2 Industrial & Comm Bank 61.6 13 of China China CITIC Bank Corp 51.1 74 Source: Thomson Reuters Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) M&A fee ranking Rank Bank name Fees Fees (%) ($mln) 1 Goldman Sachs & Co 179.1 35.3 2 Morgan Stanley 113.6 11.3 3 Macquarie Group 107.3 14.6 4 UBS 88.3 -4.6 5 Credit Suisse 87.8 -2.3 6 China International 66.3 57.2 Capital Co 7 Bank of America 64.1 -3.8 Merrill Lynch 8 Citi 58.4 -36.4 9 Industrial & Comm 54.4 -18.1 Bank of China 10 Rothschild & Co 45.7 6.5 Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting Co Based on Asia-Pacific completed M&A deals (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)