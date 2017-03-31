March 31 Merger and acquisitions involving Asian companies fell 39 percent in the first quarter of 2017 to $176 billion, the lowest level in nearly three years and highlighting a sharp pull back in overseas deals by Chinese firms. A $23 billion tie-up between India's Idea Cellular controlled by the Aditya Birla Group, and the Indian business of Vodafone Group, was the biggest deal in Asia Pacific in the January-March quarter. Morgan Stanley was the top adviser in Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, followed by Goldman Sachs and UBS , according to the Thomson Reuters league table data. Top 10 advisers by deal value: --------------------------------------------------- Financial Deal value Market No. Of adviser (including share (in deals net debt, %) $ million) Morgan Stanley 24,162.9 13.7 24 Goldman Sachs 20,791.7 11.8 20 UBS 18,816.8 10.7 12 Rothschild 18,561.3 10.6 14 Bank of 15,360.8 8.7 9 America Merrill Lynch Kotak Mahindra 13,062.6 7.4 4 Bank Robey Warshaw 13,000.4 7.4 2 Axis Capital 11,627.3 6.6 1 Veda Capital 6,014.9 3.4 12 JPMorgan 4,739.9 2.7 5 -------------------------------------- Top 10 advisers by total fees earned Bank Fees ($ Fees mln) (%)(up/dow n) Morgan Stanley 40.0 -36.7 Industrial & 37.0 -15.2 Commercial Bank of China Credit Suisse 31.5 -28.8 Evercore 30.8 2,074.5 Partners UBS 21.6 -44.5 Bank of 20.8 -17.3 America Merrill Lynch Goldman Sachs 16.3 -49.6 CITIC 15.7 404.0 CBRE Holdings 10.4 186.5 China 9.7 -73.3 International Capital (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee)