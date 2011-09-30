HONG KONG, Sept 30 Major Australian banks are leading the league table for Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) M&A loans so far this year, Basis Point reported on Friday.

ANZ tops the table with $2 billion via 13 deals, followed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp .

M&A activity has picked up in Asia Pacific, with $24.7 billion of loans so far this year, a 67 percent increase from $14.78 billion during the same period last year.

Much of the activities stemmed from Australia and India, which saw M&A loan volumes of $12 billion and $6.85 billion, respectively.

The largest M&A loan raised to date was a $5.37 billion financing backing Vedanta Resources Plc's majority stake acquisition in Cairn India Ltd .

Australia's Origin Energy borrowed $4.8 billion of loans in total to back its purchase of retail energy assets from the New South Wales government.

But some market players expect a slowdown in M&A activity for the rest of the year.

"It's inevitable that a volatile credit market equals less M&A activity, and that translates to less funding requirements," a senior banker said.

However, ANZ's global head of loan syndications, John Corrin, argued that falling stock markets could mean more M&A opportunities.

"SABMiller was able to garner a $12.5 billion acquisition loan without difficulty, and most M&A transactions in Asia are relatively smaller-sized so could be easily financed and accommodated," he said. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)