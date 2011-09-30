By Jacqueline Poh
| HONG KONG, Sept 30
HONG KONG, Sept 30 Major Australian banks are
leading the league table for Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) M&A loans
so far this year, Basis Point reported on Friday.
ANZ tops the table with $2 billion via 13 deals,
followed by Commonwealth Bank of Australia , National
Australia Bank and Westpac Banking Corp .
M&A activity has picked up in Asia Pacific, with $24.7
billion of loans so far this year, a 67 percent increase from
$14.78 billion during the same period last year.
Much of the activities stemmed from Australia and India,
which saw M&A loan volumes of $12 billion and $6.85 billion,
respectively.
The largest M&A loan raised to date was a $5.37 billion
financing backing Vedanta Resources Plc's majority stake
acquisition in Cairn India Ltd .
Australia's Origin Energy borrowed $4.8 billion of
loans in total to back its purchase of retail energy assets from
the New South Wales government.
But some market players expect a slowdown in M&A activity
for the rest of the year.
"It's inevitable that a volatile credit market equals less
M&A activity, and that translates to less funding requirements,"
a senior banker said.
However, ANZ's global head of loan syndications, John
Corrin, argued that falling stock markets could mean more M&A
opportunities.
"SABMiller was able to garner a $12.5 billion
acquisition loan without difficulty, and most M&A transactions
in Asia are relatively smaller-sized so could be easily financed
and accommodated," he said.
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)