SINGAPORE, Aug 25 (IFR) - Asian credit lost its status as a
global safe haven this week, as the market slumped in response
to a steep drop in Chinese equities and weakening Asian
currencies.
An 8.5% drop in the Shanghai share index on Monday was
accompanied by Chinese asset managers selling dollar bonds in
the secondary market.
Blue chip paper widened, with 2020 bonds from CNOOC, Sinopec and
Cinda Asset Management gapping 12-14bp against Treasuries.
However, most of the activity in the credit market was in the
regional credit default swap index, as tends to be the case in
periods of high volatility because it is more liquid than
individual bonds. The Asia iTraxx investment grade widened 15bp
on Monday and a further 11bp by mid-afternoon the following day.
"This is one of the darkest days I can remember for Asian
credit," said one credit trader on Monday.
This was in contrast to previous downturns, when Asian credits
remained resilient even as other emerging market bond yields
rocketed.
"As bad as the recent sell-off in Asia may have felt, Asia
credit has merely widened in line with global credit over the
last three months after outperforming for more than a year,"
wrote Nomura on Monday.
It pointed out that Asian credit had widened 32bp since June 1,
during which time US, EMEA and Latin American credit had widened
28bp, 43bp and 96bp, respectively. This followed a period of
out-performance by Asian credits.
"From the start of 2014 to June 1 2015, Asia credit had
tightened 61bp," wrote Nomura. "During that period, US credit
had widened by 19bp, EMEA credit had widened by 23bp and LatAm
credit had widened by 31bp - in other words, Asia credit had
outperformed the rest of the world by 80-90bp over the last one
and half years and has merely widened in line with the rest of
the world over the last three months."
CAPITAL OUTFLOWS
During the last sell-off in Asian credit, in early July this
year, Chinese private bank clients were seen selling to meet
margin calls on equity losses, but activity then focused on
high-yield paper, which makes up a small part of the region's
bond market.
Selling by large Chinese asset managers this week raised fears
that some had been forced to reduce their positions in G3 bonds,
due partly to the devaluation of the renminbi against the
dollar. That led to concerns that the resulting plunge in prices
would prompt emerging markets investors to cash out after a
relatively successful year so far in Asia, leaving the market
short of support.
"We are very mindful of outflows from emerging markets funds,"
said the trader. "Locals need to step up, and they are unlikely
to buy dollar credits."
Asian credit has been resilient this year, partly because US
investors, who are traditionally the first to sell in times of
trouble, have bought a smaller proportion of bonds from the
region, after troubles at property developer Kaisa in January
made them wary of Chinese risk.
"Capital outflows are unlikely to disrupt Asian credit funding,
in our view, because most Asia USD bonds are placed and held in
Asia," Morgan Stanley wrote. It noted that fund flows into Asian
credit were flat in July, but had been strong between April and
June.
However, Morgan Stanley added that offshore bond issuance from
Asia could fall by 40% from last year, as issuers looked to
raise cheaper funds onshore and limit FX risk.
High-yield bonds were less affected, probably because they had
sold off dramatically the week before, when Indonesian HY names
dropped 10 points, but independent credit research provider
Lucror Analytics noted a further 2-point drop in Indonesian
high-yield and 2-4 points in Chinese industrials on Monday.
"The market is now very sensitive to any bad news, be it
systemic in nature or firm-specific," wrote Charles Macgregor,
head of Asia at Lucror.
