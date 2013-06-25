* Better US growth, lower commodity prices a mixed bag for
Asia
* Philippines gets the nod over Indonesia or India
* China a wild card, pessimism could be overdone
By Wayne Cole
SYDNEY, June 25 For Asian emerging markets a
more apt moniker right now would be "submerging".
Everything, from stocks to bonds and currencies, has been
hammered by indiscriminate selling from investors desperate to
get out of a crowded trade while there's still a soupcon of
liquidity left.
MSCI's benchmark index for stocks in the emerging world
fell for a sixth straight day on Tuesday to plumb
one-year lows, led by a slide in Chinese stocks to levels not
seen since the depths of the global financial crisis in early
2009.
Yet some countries are less emerging than others and have
strengths that should make them a good long-term bet, especially
if the Federal Reserve's confidence in a U.S. recovery proves
prescient.
"Relatively industrialised North Asia will benefit from the
next phase in the global cycle -- a pickup in demand for
high-tech exports amid subdued commodity prices," say analysts
at Barclays.
Lower resource prices should also help temper inflation
giving some central banks room to provide stimulus, they added.
"In contrast, Southeast Asia's commodity exporters will see
deterioration in their balance of payments and investment."
Most vulnerable are those countries with intractable current
account deficits, primarily Indonesia and India.
Indonesia relies heavily on commodities that are falling in
value as the U.S. dollar, the currency in which most are traded,
climbs, a trend that many feel has some years yet to run.
India's policy options are constricted by stubbornly high
inflation, though the latest data did hint at a welcome
moderation in price pressures. Government foot dragging on
reform has also soured the mood of offshore investors, one
reason the rupee hit is near record lows.
In contrast, the reforms pressed by Philippines President
Benigno Aquino have won plaudits from investors, while helping
the country post the fastest pace of economic growth in Asia.
The Southeast Asian nation is a key cog in the supply chain
of electronics, which should do well if the U.S. consumer gets
shopping again.
It runs a current account surplus and was upgraded to
investment grade earlier this year, although the small size of,
and limited access to, its domestic markets shuts out some
foreign money.
PLENTY IN RESERVE
The Philippines also has a comfortable cushion of foreign
currency reserves, a feature it shares with pretty much all of
Asia. Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, South Korea and the
Philippines have combined reserves worth $833 billion, more than
10 times as large as during the Asian crisis of 1997 and 1998.
Throw in the hoards held by China and Japan, and Asia as a
whole has around $6.7 trillion in reserves, equal to a sizable
chunk of global gross domestic product (GDP).
Indeed, Credit Suisse calculates that reserves in all the
major Asian countries are at least twice as large as their
exposure to short-term external debt, an important buffer
against capital flight.
Singapore is also blessed with a hefty current account
surplus and huge reserves and an export mix that would benefit
for a real recovery in the United States.
However, its debt markets are also highly correlated with
those in the United States and have thus suffered badly from the
recent Fed-fuelled plunge in Treasury prices.
Also looming over the region is Beijing's apparent tolerance
for slower, if more sustainable, economic growth.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch's June survey of fund managers
found that the risk of a hard landing in the Asian giant had
become their biggest fear, ahead even of a eurozone break-up.
That was a chilling message given the survey drew 248
respondents with $708 billion of assets under management. And
that was before the official squeeze in Chinese money markets
which saw banks scrambling for cash.
But even that could be an opportunity.
"The biggest contrarian play in the market today is assets
linked to China," said Michael Hartnett, chief investment
strategist at BofAML Global Research. "The lows in emerging
market equity and commodity allocations suggest the market has
over-positioned itself for a shock from China."
(Editing by Alex Richardson)