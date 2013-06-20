Value of Vietnam's "bikini airline" overtakes national carrier
HANOI, March 6 Vietnamese private budget airline VietJet's market capitalisation surpassed that of state-owned Vietnam Airlines on Monday, only a week after it was listed.
Midday and afternoon stock markets reports from Hong Kong, mainland China, Taiwan and South Korea and the Asia emerging forex report will not be issued separately on Thursday but will be combined into the Global Markets report.
To read the latest Global Markets, click. Media clients see MARKETS-GLOBAL/. (Asia Economics and Markets Desk)
HANOI, March 6 Vietnamese private budget airline VietJet's market capitalisation surpassed that of state-owned Vietnam Airlines on Monday, only a week after it was listed.
* Shares in both companies rise; rivals also higher (Adds detail from statement, investor comment, updates shares)
LONDON/BOSTON, March 6 Bank stocks are back in vogue for hedge funds, which have shunned the industry over the past seven years due to a squeeze on banks' profitability from low interest rates and because of their opaque balance sheets.