UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE, Oct 30 Philippines, Malaysia and Indonesia are the most expensive equity markets in Asia based on price to earnings multiples, while South Korea and China are the cheapest. Track their performance through these charts: Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t For a story on Southeast Asian earnings, click: For more coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts