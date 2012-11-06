UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
SINGAPORE, Nov 6 Philippines, Thailand and Singapore are leading the rise in Asian markets this year as investors focus on domestic-orientated economies, while China and Sri Lanka are the worst performers in the region. Track their performance through these charts: Asian markets performance: link.reuters.com/fyj53t Asian markets valuations: link.reuters.com/zuj53t For a story on Japan firms turning to booming Southeast Asia, click: For coverage of Southeast Asia, click: (Compiled by Anshuman Daga and Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts